"I don't look like you, Mom..I don't look like you, Dad" - When Aaron Judge revealed how he found out he was adopted by his parents

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has become one of the faces of the sport. He has worked tirelessly to get to this point in his career, but it was not just his hard work that has gotten him here.

Judge has a great support system. His parents, Patty and Wayne made sure he had his head on straight and followed up on his goals. However, as Judge got older, he started to notice something was off.

He did not look like his parents, not the way other kids looked with their parents. It got to a point when he was in elementary school when he asked his parents what the deal was, via MLB's Bryan Hoch.

"I think it was like, 'I don't look like you, Mom. I don't look like you, Dad. Like, what's going on here?'" said Judge.

It was then that his parents told him that they had adopted him shortly after he was born. However, that did not hurt Judge. He knew he was in loving arms and people who had his best interest in mind.

"They just kind of told me I was adopted. I was like, 'OK, that's fine with me. You're still my mom, the only mom I know. You're still my dad, the only dad I know,'"

Aaron Judge is forever grateful to his mom and dad

Aaron Judge is one of the biggest players in the game. He has the physical stature of an NFL player, but do not let his big nature fool you. Judge has a huge heart and does not let a day go by when he does not talk to his mom or dad.

He even had some plans for his mother in 2017 with Mother's Day coming up. Judge stated he would buy her some flowers and make sure she knew how much she meant to the slugger.

"I'll just thank her again for everything she's done, and tell her again I know I wouldn't be in the position I am now if it wasn't for her love and guidance" said Judge.

Judge knows if it were not for his mother and father's guidance growing up, he would not be the captain of the Yankees. Because of them, he was able to chase his dreams and has built a great foundation for his family.

