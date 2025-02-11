"I look up & see my dad, my grandpa, my cousin and my brother" - When Freddie Freeman revealed his 'No Girls Allowed' Spring Training camp with family

Going into the start of the 2021 season, Freddie Freeman was excited about what the Atlanta Braves were capable of. They had a great group of players who had what it took to win games at the big-league level.

The club worked hard throughout Spring Training as they knew they had a chance to do something special. Freeman, on the other hand, was working hard for a completely different reason.

In the stands was Freeman's father, grandpa, cousin, brother, and son. They had come up to camp to be his support system and spend some good-weather days together, via MLB's Mark Bowman.

"I have four generations of Freemans with me right now at Spring Training. That is pretty special when you take a step back and look at it. I look up and see my dad, my grandpa, Charlie, my cousin and my brother," said Freeman.

Freeman was more than happy to see four generations out there rooting him on. These were memories that he and his son would hold onto until the end of time.

"These are memories Charlie will have forever. He calls our place, 'The Boys' Place, No Girls Allowed,'" said Freeman.

Freddie Freeman reveals talk with wife got him out of a funk

Former Atlanta Braves Slugger - Freddie Freeman (Photo via IMAGN)

While Freeman had all the support at Spring Training in 2021, he struggled at the plate. Through 26 at-bats, he only had four hits with zero extra-base hits and eight strikeouts.

He was starting to press at the plate and he knew it. However, after a talk with his wife, Chelsea, some things started to click for the power-hitting lefty.

"My mind was a little scatterbrained for a couple weeks. But after I talked to Chelsea the other night, something just seemed to click. I got to the park the next day, walked in the cage and after a few swings, our hitting coach Kevin Seitzer said, 'Congrats on your MVP and your two new sons. I'd have told you soon, but this is the first time I've sctually seen Freddie Freeman"

Chelsea has been a big supporter of her husband, and Freeman would be the first to tell you that. She was able to get his head on straight with something as simple as a phone call.

Every star needs a sidekick to keep them on track and Freeman certainly has found his in Chelsea.

