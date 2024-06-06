"I love you #7" - Dansby Swanson's USWNT star wife Mallory Pugh cheers on husband from stands in Cubs vs. White Sox game

Despite a busy schedule, USWNT star Mallory Pugh always finds time to support her husband, Dansby Swanson. Fresh off a couple of friendly matches with the USWNT against South Korea, the striker visited Wrigley Field to cheer on her husband in the Chicago Cubs' inter-league rivalry game against the White Sox.

On Instagram, Pugh shared a photo of Swanson on deck with a caption that also mentioned his jersey number:

"I love you #7"

The soccer star was sitting just behind the fence at a packed arena, as seen in her story:

Mallory Pugh supporting her husband Dansby Swanson (Image courtesy: Pugh's Instagram)

It was a productive outing for Swanson as he finished with two hits and two runs scored in three at-bats. The game was a nip-and-tuck affair. Ultimately, it was the North Siders who prevailed after Mike Tauchman hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth, to finish the game with a score of 7-6.

Coincidentally, both the Cubs-White Sox games of the short inter-league series finished with the same scoreline, with the Cubs getting the sweep. The series sweep pushed the Cubbies' record to 31-31, while the White Sox fell further behind with a record of 15-47.

Mallory Pugh shines for USWNT

Dansby Swanson isn't the only half of the power couple who shines on the big stage. His wife Mallory Pugh, stars for both the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL and the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT).

The USWNT recently came off two international friendly games against the Korea Republic's women's national soccer squad. The first of the two-game set took place in Colorado, Pugh's home state, on Saturday.

The national team striker didn't let her fellow Coloradans down as she scored a brace—meaning she scored two goals in soccer terminology. Her first goal came in the 34th minute after a sublime through ball from fellow forward Sophia Smith.

The second goal was the finishing blow, as Rose Lavelle played Pugh onside, with the latter unleashing a powerful strike to the far side of the goal as the USWNT defeated the Korean team, 4-0.

The double pushed Mallory Pugh's national team goal tally to 34. In the second game of the friendlies on Tuesday, Pugh came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute for Rose Lavelle. Once again, the team defeated the Korean national squad, this time with a score of 3-0.

Next month, the team is headed to the Paris Olympics.

