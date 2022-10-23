Bryce Harper is one win away from making his first ever World Series appearance. The reigning National League MVP has had a terrific postseason so far. Harper is having the time of his life in this year's playoffs.

The superstar slugger has an absurd slash line of .410/.439/1.311 with four home runs, six doubles, and nine RBIs. Harper went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, and a run scored in the Philadelphia Phillies' 10-6 Game 4 victory. After the game, he expressed his gratitude towards the Phillies fans as they look to close out the Padres in the next game.

"I love this crowd. I love Philadelphia."

The 30-year-old, who celebrated his birthday just a week ago, made his first championship series appearance of his illustrious career this postseason. If he can continue this hot form, it would be close to a certainty that the Phillies will close out the Padres sooner rather than later.

Bryce Harper hypes up the Philadelphia crowd

"This is my f****** house"

Harper rallied the crowd at Citizens Bank Park in the bottom of the fifth innings. The RBI double from the superstar was instrumental and pivotal as it gave the Phillies their first taste of the lead after trailing by four runs early on.

Nick Castellanos followed it up in the same inning with an RBI single. The Phillies wouldn't look back as they tacked on two more runs to seal the game 10-6.

