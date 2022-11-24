The Texas Rangers have announced some front office and coaching staff moves. They're bringing in Dayton Moore to serve as the Senior Advisor of Baseball Operations. He was most recently the GM of the Kansas City Royals.

They also brought back Mike Maddux to be their new pitching coach. Mike is the brother of Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux. He's most recently been employed by the St. Louis Cardinals, but stepped down at the end of the 2022 season. He coached for the Texas Rangers under Ron Washington in 2009.

The Rangers are starting to make some moves under new manager Bruce Bochy. The former big league catcher and the team agreed to a three-year deal. Bochy was the former manager of the San Francisco Giants.

Texas fans couldn't be happier with the moves their team has made. They believe the team picked the right candidates for the job. They have a room full of guys that have great experience.

"I can'yt love this enough," one fan said.

"Overload of experience," said another.

Fans are ready for their team to turn it around. They finished the regular season last year with a 68-94 record. They haven't had a winning record since 2016.

Fans have high expectations for Mike Maddux. They think he has what it takes to develop great pitchers. He'll have a great young pitching staff to work with.

Are the Texas Rangers on the rise?

It looks like the Texas Rangers are ready to become competitive. They made that clear after parting ways with their old manager Chris Woodward. After nearly four seasons, the Texas Rangers went 211-287 under Woodward's watch. They fired him with little more than a month left in the 2022 season. He was slated to stay with the club until 2023.

They hired Bruce Bochy after he spent three seasons away from the game. He retired in 2019, but returned because he missed being away from the game. He's done nearly everything that anyone can as a manager, he's only coming back because he truly loves the game.

He'll have a solid lineup to manage in Texas. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien are some of the best up-the-middle guys in the league. Adolis Garcia has been one of the more exciting young players to watch in his short four-year career so far.

The Rangers could shock many across the league next season.

