“I love it even more when it’s against the Red Sox” - Yankees fans delighted as team becomes first to record 50th season win over AL East rival 

The New York Yankees are currently the hottest team in the MLB after becoming the first to win 50 games. The Bronx Bombers seem to be at their best with a 50-22 record this season. Manager Aaron Boone and his boys have their eye on the World Series and their dream gets better with every stunning performance.

Being the first team to win 50 games is an achievement, but winning it against their AL East rival tops it all. The Yanks opened their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday and dominated with an 8-1 final score.

The rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees has continued for almost a century. Yankees fans were delighted to see their team secure an easy victory against their opponent.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X/Twitter:

"I love it when we win, but I love it even more when it’s against the RedSox and we win!" wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"Nothing better than the Yankees beating the Red Sox!" another fan chipped in.

Expand Tweet

"It’s always a great day to remind Boston who owns them," added one fan.

Comments continued to pile up as several fans praised Alex Verdugo for smashing a home run against his former team:

"Verdugo owns Boston," one fan wrote.

"Love this team man. Verdugo is a dawg," one fan replied.

"On the first pitch too what a stone cold moment by Verdugo," one fan responded to his home run.

Luis Gil rocks Red Sox as Yankees win again

Apart from Verdugo's towering home run and RBI double, Luis Gil rocked the Red Sox with his stunning performance. Gil helped the Yanks win as he dominated the Red Sox with his four-seam fastball. After his performance, Gil holds the best ERA in the American League (2.03).

Expand Tweet

Gil pitched five innings and struck out six, surrendering just one earned run. While he did walk four and give up four hits, he showed great control on the mound. The Red Sox struggled to score more than one against the talented pitcher. The Yankees also lead the MLB in runs scored with 367.

Both clubs meet again at Fenway Park on Saturday where the Yankees will look to take the series and continue their hot streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback