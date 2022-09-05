"I love you guys but y’all owe us a playoff berth" "Imagine getting swept by the 2022 Giants" - Philadelphia Phillies fans up in arms as club gets swept by the San Francisco Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies are sputtering at the moment. Despite the return of club star Bryce Harper, the Phillies have won just four of their last 10 games. To top it all off, the ball team was recently swept by the ailing San Francisco Giants in their season series.

Philly succumbed to San Francisco in today's 5-3 contest via a Wilmer Flores' walk-off home run. This placed the Phillies' record for their short roadtrip to one win and five losses. They still hold the last playoff spot in the National League, but they look far too inconsistent to hold on to it.

The often clinical Ranger Suarez was pulled after just four innings of work after he issued three runs. This gave the Giants the lead at 3-0 by the end of the fourth inning.

On the Giants' side of the mound, Carlos Rodon went on a sensational six-inning barrage wherein he struck out 10 batters and issued no runs. This gave the hurler his first 200 strikeout campaign of his MLB career.

J.T. Realmuto pulled things back with a three-run homer in the eighth for the Philadelphia Phillies. This tied the game up and gave the Phillies a chance to get the go-ahead run in the ninth. However, this wouldn't be the case as David Robertson surrendered a two-run walk-off blast to Wilmer Flores that ended the game 5-3.

The defeat is certainly disheartening as the Philadelphia Phillies have now dropped two straight series—one against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the other was this one against the Giants.

The win pushed the San Francisco Giants' record to 64-68. The team is still a long way away from the final National League Wild Card slot. However, with the Phillies three-game sweep, they certainly made the playoff race more interesting.

Philadelphia Phillies' pitching staff falter against the San Francisco Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies surrendered five runs or more in every game against the San Francisco Giants in their three-game series. This included a 13-1 demolition in the series opener.

Going into the season, the Phillies were expected to go all-in on offense as proven by their offseason acquisitions. This, in turn, left their pitching staff stagnant and unimproved.

@iLL267 @bul215 Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies FINAL: Giants 5, Phillies 3 FINAL: Giants 5, Phillies 3 Sweep 🧹 by the pitchers not the players this is not fair to the players or the fans rob needs to address this fast and let them no we are in September not June @kgib44 noa twitter.com/phillies/statu… Sweep 🧹 by the pitchers not the players this is not fair to the players or the fans rob needs to address this fast and let them no we are in September not June @kgib44 noa twitter.com/phillies/statu…

Intimidator21🦅 @Intimidator21 @Phillies Contenders when playing Washington, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh. What a joke. Sell the team, fire everybody. @Phillies Contenders when playing Washington, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh. What a joke. Sell the team, fire everybody. https://t.co/MQgtsVpPg0

Jacob @jacobstein16 @Phillies Season has gone bad since you know who returned @Phillies Season has gone bad since you know who returned

For context, the Phillies' pitching crew remains in the bottom half of the league when it comes to an ERA of 3.90. Their bullpen ERA is even worse, dropping to 4.11. It would be interesting to see how far this all-offensive approach can sustain the Phillies' in the closing stages of the season—and eventually, the playoffs.

Edited by Windy Goodloe