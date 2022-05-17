"I love hearing from my fans, it means the world to me" - Former New York Mets pitcher has hilarious response to hater who ridiculed his Twitter and Instagram bio about Mike Trout

You don't need to be a Hall of Famer to have haters, just ask former New York Mets pitcher John Mincone. Mincone decided to take to Twitter to give one of his trolls a taste of the spotlight on Monday.

The hater wanted to let the young pitcher know how disappointed he was in Mincone's Twitter Bio which is as follows:

Ex Chicago Cub, New York Met and Long Island Duck. Future Champions Tour star. #8 on SC Top 10 Plays. Struck out Mike Trout thrice in the AZL.

Apparently Matt Johnson was unimpressed with being the eighth most popular segment on the most popular show on the most popular sports network, and he needed Mincone to know his sentiments on the matter.

"I honestly didn't think I'd see a douchier Bio then your Twitter. "Struck out mike trout in azl" hahahah #8 in a single weeks top ten clips that is so so so sick bro"

Johnson is a recent grad of the University of Georgia where they must not have taught him the difference between "then" and "than" in his freshman english course. Mincone didn't seem to be phased though, shrugging off the criticism like a true professional.

John Mincone @JMincone I love hearing from my fans, it means the world to me I love hearing from my fans, it means the world to me ❤️ https://t.co/253Ge6hv3H

"I love hearing from my fans, it means the world to me"- John Mincone

Mincone grew up just 40 minutes from the New York Mets in Brentwood, NY. After pitching one season at James Madison University, Mincone transferred home to Suffolk County Community College where he would eventually be drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the eleventh round of the 2009 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft (the Cubs also took future National League Batting Champion DJ LeMahieu in the second round of that draft). Mincone would pitch two seasons for the Cubs rookie ball and Low-A affiliates where he would have one of the highlights of his career, striking out future Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout. The southpaw also made his way to Sportcenter fame when he snagged a comebacke on the mound during his tenure in Boise. He was eventually released, where (after a brief stint in the Independent League) he signed with his hometown New York Mets. Mincone would finish his minor league career with a 3.33 ERA before finishing his career with his hometown Long Island Ducks.

Edited by Windy Goodloe