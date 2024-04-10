"I love it" - Sidelined Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is embracing new role as informal pitching coach for Yankees

After gliding to a first-place finish in AL Cy Young voting in 2023, Gerrit Cole was expected to put up a similarily phenomenal season in 2024. Despite things not going expectedly, the ace has found a way to contribute value to the Yankees.

After complaining about elbow pain during spring training, the Yankees ace was deactivated for a month pending tests. In late March, Cole was sent to the 60-day IL due to elbow inflammation and edema.

While the shocking news came as a blow to Yankees fans, Gerrit Cole is still traveling with the team. In a recent piece for The Athletic, Brendan Kuty highlighted how Cole's role as a motivator and pitching coach has proved to be a boon for his club.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Gerrit Cole has embraced his new Yankees role: Hype man and pitching coach. He's gone home and watched other pitchers' full starts — and sent them notes. He's pulled aside pitchers in the dugout. "I love it" he says. On Cole's huge impact. READ:" - Brendan Kuty

According to Kuty, Cole has used time constructively. The 32-year-old regularly replays performances from his fellow New York Yankees starters and offers directions and advice.

Kuty's piece also outlined how Gerrit Cole sits in on his teammates bullpen sessions and pay close attention. In subsequent statements, Cole has praised the fastball of Luis Gil, who was tapped to fill the hole in the rotation left by the ace's departure.

Expand Tweet

"future pitching coach gerrit cole" - x gianna

Apart from going 15-4 last season, Cole's 2.63 ERA and 209 innings pitched also led all AL starters.

Moreover, the California-native's 20 home runs allowed were the lowest of any full season since his 2019 campaign with the Houston Astros. On account of the spectacular year, Cole was awarded his first career Cy Young Award.

Gerrit Cole's teammates are availing themselves of top-level guidance

As good as he's on the mound, getting Cole to commit himself to a support role can have beneficial results for the Yankees.

After putting up an ERA over six in his first two starts of the season, starter Nestor Cortes tipped his hat to Cole after going eight scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins on Monday:

"He’s more about in-game insights than game planning. Maybe he’ll see something during a first at-bat or a second at-bat — what can you do to make it better now or to face the guy better a third time around?”

With the Yankees off to a red-hot start, Cole's influence on the sidelines could be more pivotal than many yet realize.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.