"I love Juan Soto already" - Mark Vientos raves about $765,000,000 Mets teammate's personality and professionalism

Mark Vientos' New York Mets made a big splash this offseason by signing prized free agent Juan Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million contract in December. Earlier in February, the left-handed hitter joined the Mets spring training camp at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

He even got things moving during the spring training games, hitting a home run in his first at-bat. The clubhouse is delighted with his presence and third baseman Vientos can attest to that.

On Thursday, during an interview with Robert Flores on MLB Network, Vientos discussed Soto's presence in the clubhouse.

"I've been watching his BP, his routine, and it's no shocker that the way he works in the cage and the way he goes about his business is what makes him the player he is," Vientos said. "He's a hard worker. He's come in and been friendly with the guys, the chemistry, and I love him already."

Mark Vientos chimes in on playing in New York amid World Series expectations in 2025

The Mets last won the World Series in 1986, defeating the Boston Red Sox in seven games. Since then, the franchise has entered a barren run. But 2025 could be the year they return to their glory days, especially following an offseason in which they got everything they wanted.

Apart from signing Soto, the Mets were also able to re-sign Sean Manaea and Pete Alonso, both of whom have been key members of the lineup over the last few years.

With the World Series odds looking better than ever, Mark Vientos shared his feelings on the immense expectations at Citi Field.

"I think every season is a challenge, especially playing in New York," Vientos said. "Fans, the media, and the organization expect us to win every single year. So, I take every year as a challenge. But I think it gets the best out of us because we stay on our toes—we're not flat-footed."

Vientos, who hit career-high 27 homers in 2024, will be an important at-bat in the Mets lineup which consists of big names such as Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso.

