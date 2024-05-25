"I love this man" - Rangers fans fired up after Bruce Bochy handed his glasses to umpire following questionable call, leading to his ejection

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is no stranger to letting umpires know exactly how he feels. He had been ejected 82 times during his managerial career up until Saturday before he added another.

Bochy was ejected in the seventh inning following a controversial foul call. He was unhappy that the umpire crew deemed catcher Jonah Heim did not catch a full-count foul tip in his glove. He charged the field and gestured to the crew that they could use his glasses.

It seemed that Jonah Heim caught the foul tip with no problem. The missed call helped the Minnesota Twins get a run during that inning and were able to complete the 5-3 comeback victory.

Despite the loss, Rangers fans were fired up to see their manager giving the umpires a piece of his mind. They know that their manager is fully behind his players and personnel.

"I love this man" - one fan posted.

"Classic Bochy Move! That’s some top-tier dad humor right there" - posted another.

"Laz Diaz is soft and terrible" - posted another.

Bochy certainly got his money's worth with this one. This is one of the funniest manager ejections fans have seen in quite some time.

"Umpires making bad calls and then ejecting the managers over the bad calls is so stale. We need robot umpires" - said another fan.

"Best manager in baseball" - said another.

"I miss this man" - said another.

With each blown call, the call for robot umpires grows larger and larger. Many fans are ready to move in this direction.

Among active managers, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has been ejected the most

Texas Rangers - Bruce Bochy (Image via USA Today)

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is no stranger to taking an early shower. He leads all active MLB managers in ejections with a whopping 83.

The next closest manager to Bochy is San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin, who has been ejected 61 times. After Melvin, there is a huge gap, with Coloraod Rockies manager Bud Black coming in at third, being ejected 36 times.

It's likely that Bochy will keep a hold of the top spot until he retires. It will take quite a long time for Melvin to catch him, and the rest of the managers have no chance.

It will be interesting to see how many times Bochy has been ejected when he decides to step away from the game of baseball.

