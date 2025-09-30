"I love you mommy" - Fernando Tatis Jr.'s sister Maria responds to their mother's heartwarming birthday wish

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mother is arguably his biggest supporter. The matriarch of the Tatis family pays close attention to the professional and personal lives of her four children.Like Tatis Jr., who shares his first name, Fernando, with his father, his only sister shares hers with their mother, Maria. On Sunday, she celebrated her birthday, and their mother marked the occasion with a special Instagram post.The post certainly touched the heart of Tatis Jr.'s sister as she responed by commenting:&quot;I love you mommy, you are the best in the world, I would never trade you for anything. Thank youuu ❤️. I love youuuuu.&quot; [Translated to English from Spanish.Screenshot of comment [Source: Instagram/ maria_tatis]The post was a video collage of Tatis Jr.'s sister from a baby to the young woman she is now. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Today we celebrate the birthday of the princess of the Tatis family ✨ 🌸,&quot; she captioned the post. &quot;My biggest wish come true, my answered prayer, my beautiful doll 💕.My daughter, I would like to say so many things about you, but no matter how many words I write I will always fall short.&quot;The matriarch thanked her daughter for her existence, for belonging in the family, and also for being the special sister to her three brothers.&quot;I wouldn't change absolutely anything about you,&quot; she added. &quot;You're unique, original, humble, funny, a little crazy from time to time 🤣🤣🤣, adventurous, hardworking, responsible and striving. You are simply you: a perfect reflection, a little bit of dad, a little bit mom, merged into a better version in every way.Tatis Jr.'s mother then praised her daughter for being her biggest supporter, advisor, and mental rock. She concluded the message by praying to god for her daughter's long life.Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mother Maria, thanks god for her son's successFernando Tatis Jr. played 155 games in the 2025 regular season. Tatis Jr. showed immense promise early in the season, but struggled midway. Nonetheless, he is one of the best postseason performers with a proven track record.Following the end of the regular season, Tatis Jr.'s mother, a devout Christian, posted a picture of the Padres slugger on Instagram and thanked god in the caption.&quot;Today my heart overflows with gratitude to the Lord who allowed you to finish this season in a healthy way,&quot; she wrote in the caption. &quot;There were 160 matches where as a mother I saw you enjoy, play, laugh, win, lose and even suffer... but through it all I could see the hand of God upon you. And how beautiful it is to be able to declare: &quot;Thus far the Lord has helped us&quot; (1 Samuel 7:12). 🙌&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTatis Jr.’s mom wrote she was proud of her son for staying strong through so many challenges. She congratulated him on completing the regular season and expressed that now they would continue to dream big and walk in faith as he moved into the postseason.She concluded the message by writing that she loved him with all her heart, that he would always be her favorite player, and that she would love him, her 'Skinny,' forever.