"I love you so much" - Corey Seager thanks wife Madisyn with fresh roses for throwing stellar birthday party

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager turned 30 on April 27 and thanked his wife, Madisyn, for throwing a stellar birthday bash for him, their friends, and family members.

Seager gifted his wife a beautiful bouquet of white roses with pinkish hues and an adorable card. The message on the card read,

"Thank you for an amazing birthday. I love you so much"

Madisyn posted the same on her Instagram story to acknowledge her better half's loving gesture with the caption:

"An off day + a fresh flower delivery"

Take a look at the snapshot of the story here:

Screenshot from Madisyn Seager's story on Instagram

Corey Seager and Madisyn are high school sweethearts. The duo got engaged in December 2019, when Corey was playing with the LA Dodgers. Almost a year later, after Seager's maiden World Series title with the Dodgers, the couple exchanged vows on December 5, 2020, at Saddle Wood Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, near Nashville.

Corey was selected by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft. He had initially committed to playing collegiate baseball with the South Carolina Gamecocks, but a lucrative signing bonus of $2.35 million saw him pledge allegiance to LA instead.

He was named the NL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and went on to make back-to-back appearances in the MLB All-Star Game. He is currently one of the most agile and trustworthy shortstops in the league.

Madisyn wore a custom T-shirt celebrating husband Corey Seager's birthday on April 27

To celebrate her husband's birthday on April 27, Madisyn Seager wore a custom-designed T-shirt with Corey Seager's name and face on it. Take a look at the snapshot from her Instagram story here.

Corey turned 30 years old this past week but is still trying to find his rhythm at the plate with the Texas Rangers this season.

He is averaging .238 at the plate, with an OPS of .641, has blasted two home runs, and driven in seven runs. These stats are not reminiscent of his electrifying seasons produced in the big leagues in recent times.

Given ample time Corey Seager should get back to his previous self with the Rangers this season in an attempt to make an effective title defense against the growing might of other teams.

