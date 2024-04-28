PHOTO: Corey Seager's wife Madisyn sports custom t-shirt celebrating Ranger star's birthday

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has won two World Series titles: one with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the other in Texas last season.

Interestingly, in both World Series titles, Seager was crowned the finals MVP, giving Madisyn an opportunity to wear a custom T-shirt once more on the occasion of her husband's birthday (Apr. 27).

The custom T-shirt has Seager lifting the World Series title, among other pictures that show him in formal and one from childhood. His wife exuded pride while wearing it and captioned it:

"Had to wear the 30th bday shirt one more time," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Madisyn's Instagram story

Moreover, Madisyn reshared a post made by the Texas Rangers social media team, which gave a glimpse of MVP Seager.

Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, led Rangers' WAGS to celebrate World Series victory

Celebrations ran wild when the Rangers ousted the Arizona Diamondbacks to lift their club's first World Series title since inception.

The on-field celebration and ceremony were followed by a behind-the-scenes wild celebration, and it was the wife of the Finals' MVP who made a celebratory statement.

In a social media story uploaded by Claire Smith, Madisyn can be seen gulping down tequila. She was kneeling as someone poured the tequila down her throat, which was followed by a dance celebration from Mrs. Seager.

"Madame president showing me up bc I almost puked on myself when she made me do this," Smith wrote on Instagram.

Claire Smith's Instagram story

Corey Seager knew Madisyn straight out of high school. Madisyn also arrived at Corey's senior prom night. Like every relationship, the Seager couple also faced challenges. After Corey was drafted, the couple called it quits, as long distance wasn't working for them.

However, Madisyn often visited Seager whenever she had time. Once, she found Seager holding onto a photo frame of the couple, it "melted" her heart, and the two got back together.

After taking blessings from Madisyn's parents, Corey Seager proposed to Madisyn, and the couple eventually tied the knot in 2020.

