"I love seeing the 3rd base coach telling Bell to slide into Soto's a**" "Cupcake schedule continues for the Mets...playing double A teams" - Twitter reacts as New York Mets make Juan Soto and Josh Bell look silly with embarrassing double play

The New York Mets have a knack for making their opponents look bad. This afternoon, they made Josh Bell and Juan Soto look lost while running the bases.

The New York Mets were up 3-0 on the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the fourth inning. With Juan Soto on second base, Tejuan Walker delivered a 2-1 pitch to Josh Bell. He grounded it to Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme. Guillorme scooped up the ball and tossed it to Francisco Lindor. Juan Soto got caught off guard. He had expected Guillorme to throw for the out at first base and was now caught in between the bases.

"Horrendous baserunning by the Nationals" One of the most ridiculous double plays you will see

"One of the most ridiculous double plays you will see 'Horrendous baserunning by the Nationals'" - @ SNY

Lindor chased Soto a little before tossing the ball to Tejuan Walker, who tagged Soto and knocked him over at the same time. Josh Bell took advantage of the frenzy and broke for second base. Walker tried to throw him out but lined the ball into right field. Outfielder Starling Marte grabbed it and threw a liner to Lindor, who easily tagged Josh Bell for the inning's second out.

The New York Mets broadcasting company SNY called it "horrendous base running by the Nationals." Twitter concurred. Here's the platform's best reactions to the event.

Twitter reacts as New York Mets make Juan Soto and Josh Bell look silly with embarrassing double play

The New York Mets defense made Soto and Bell look silly.

This Twitter user hilariously recapped the event from the third base coach's perspective. What was that Nationals base coach thinking? Juan Soto was lying in the dirt when Josh Bell approached third base. Was he supposed to jump over his teammate and tag the bag?

i love seeing the 3rd base coach telling bell to slide into sotos ass cuz juan was just chilling at 3rd lmao.

"i love seeing the 3rd base coach telling bell to slide into sotos ass cuz juan was just chilling at 3rd lmao." - @KingSnow

When was the last time you saw a 5-6-1-9-6 double play? The answer is never. This play wasn't scored as a double play, but you get the point.

Just your textbook 5-6-1-9-6. #Fundies Not sure I've ever seen two runners tagged out at 3B on the same play. To sum up baseball in one word, you never know 🤷🏻‍♂️

"Just your textbook 5-6-1-9-6. #Fundies! Not sure I’ve ever seen two runners tagged out at 3B on the same play. To sum up baseball in one word, you never know" - @ David Sheridan

This user followed up the last one's tweet by adding to the complexity. You'd think Soto would've dived off the basepath after being tagged out...

"With the first runner still laying in the dirt when the 2nd runner got there..." - @ maria mb18

Try understanding this play without watching a replay of it. This user was following the plays on Gamecast and couldn't understand what happened. We don't blame him.

One of those situations where following along on the Gamecast raises more questions than it answers. "Bell grounds into double play, third to short to P to RF to short." Say what now?

"One of those situations where following along on the Gamecast raises more questions than it answers. "Bell grounds into double play, third to short to P to RF to short." Say what now?" - @ Bill Caffrey

Take a look at the screenshot this user posted. It'll help you understand the last tweet a little better.

"Replying to @SNYtv" - @ Sir Le Douche

In case you're feeling overwhelmed after that last one, here's a refresher. This user posted a video that's very comparable to how Juan Soto looked after running into Tejuan Walker.

"Soto running into @tai_walker" - @ Vincent Perricone

This might be the first time anyone has ever accused Juan Soto and Josh Bell of being Double-A material.

Cupcake schedule continues for the Mets. Playing double A teams

"Cupcake schedule continues for the Mets. Playing double A teams" - @ NY PLANES

Tejaun Walker isn't Mohammed Ali, but he looked like him after knocking down Juan Soto. This user hilariously drew the connection with a picture.

"Walker standing over Soto!" - @ JUD

Leave it to New York Mets fans to roast star players on Twitter. Bell and Soto were just their latest victims.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt