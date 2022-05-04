ICYMI: "Catch it baby" - Francisco Lindor executes a smooth double play against the American League leaders while getting interviewed

Sure, analysts have told us before how likable Francisco Lindor is. He's a chatty guy and a phenomenal ball player. He loves to have fun. But who ever knew that he could field double plays and chat with broadcasters at the same time? We found out he could during Sunday night's National League East clash between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

The ESPN broadcasters for "Sunday Night Baseball" were conducting an on-field interview with Lindor in the third inning at Citi Field via Bluetooth microphone. It was light, breezy conversation. With one out and a man on first, Lindor casually chatted with the broadcasters as he stood between first and second base. Then, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit a hard ground ball to short. Lindor changed focus immediately.

Michael Baron @michaelgbaron Francisco Lindor was doing an interview with ESPN while starting a 6-4-3. He is an elite multi-tasker. #Mets Francisco Lindor was doing an interview with ESPN while starting a 6-4-3. He is an elite multi-tasker. #Mets

Lindor gives multi-tasking new meaning.

Francisco Lindor turns a double play during a broadcast interview

He tensed his muscles and shifted several feet to his left. Dropping one knee to the ground, he anticipated a bounce directed to his right side, and then quickly corrected when he realized the ball was tending to the left. No sweat. He scooped it up and underhanded it to second baseman Luis Guillorme for the forced out. Guillorme then easily completed the double play by tossing it to first baseman Dominic Smith.

ESPN @espn Francisco Lindor turned a double play with ease while being interviewed Francisco Lindor turned a double play with ease while being interviewed 😳 https://t.co/zx9RSrtgD6

The ESPN commentators quieted down and let Lindor call the play-by-play.

"Catch it, baby," he said.

As soon as Dominic Smith had the ball in his glove, Lindor celebrated the play with an amazing reaction.

"Yayyyy."

Lindor kept the verbal entertainment coming as he tossed the ball back to Luis Guillorme after the out.

"There ya go!"

Jogging back to the dugout, Lindor adjusted his earpiece and dipped back into his interview as if he had never left. It's tough to make out exactly what he said next, but it sounded like a mixture of a question and a playful brag.

"See how I blocked that ball?"

He was smirking a little, too. Who wouldn't be?

Twitter reacted immediately. They loved it. One user said he usually dislikes on-field interviews, but this one with Lindor was an exception.

Clay Winstead @ClayWinstead I tend to dislike the live, in game interviews but it just works for baseball. It’s so cool to hear Francisco Lindor talk about how he interacts with Scherzer when he’s pitching then immediately field and turn a double play. I tend to dislike the live, in game interviews but it just works for baseball. It’s so cool to hear Francisco Lindor talk about how he interacts with Scherzer when he’s pitching then immediately field and turn a double play.

With fans hollering for increased entertainment in MLB games, what could be better than in-game player interviews? We wish Lindor could chat with the broadcasters every game. Oh, and turn double plays while doing it, too.

