"I love this stage so much" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares cute moment of son Knox embracing spring training bliss while hugging Astros plushie

Alex Bregman is putting in the work this spring training, with the Houston Astros registering yet another win in the Grapefruit League against the New York Mets on Sunday.

Bregman didn't play a part in the lineup, which won the contest 5-2. Despite not playing in the majority of the games in spring training, the 29-year-old is constantly cheered on from the stands by his wife Reagan and son Knox.

Reagan Elizabeth Bregman took to Instagram to share a cute little story of Knox holding an Astros gameday plushie and embracing the action, which the little wonderkid has been doing since the 2024 spring training began. The caption on the story read:

"I love this stage so much" - reaganelizabeth

Screenshot from Reagan Elizabeth's story on Instagram

Littlle Knox has been actively engaging himself not in the gameday action but in accompanying his father, Alex Bregman, to spring training every day. He has been sometimes running around the bases, while holding his Louisville slugger and practicing shadow hitting on other occasions. Bregman's fellow Stros teammates have also been enjoying their time with Knox.

The Houston Astros sealed the win yesterday against the Mets thanks to two hits by CF Jake Meyers and LF Corey Julks, with both catcher Yanier Diaz and Julks hitting one home run each. Jose Urquidy took the mound for the Stros and pitched for three innings, giving up zero runs, three hits, and raking in two hits in a game-winning performance.

Alex Bregman's next big contract will depend on his performance in 2024

Alex Bregman hasn't started his spring training routine on a good note this time around. The veteran third baseman has found it difficult to make appropriate contact with the baseball in his at-bats until now in spring training.

Bregman is stipulated to hit free agency after the 2024 season and would be looking to command a contract similar to what Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres in December 2022.

Astros GM Dana Brown has been reiterating the fact that the organization will definitely try to keep a hold of their star third baseman. But the first step in doing so will be for Alex Bregman to hit free agency post the 2024 MLB season.

Should Bregman exceed the numbers projected for him in 2024, then Houston will have fierce competition from other ballclubs in the market. It was recently reported by an MLB analyst that the Yankees would be willing to make Alex Bregman their permanent fix at third base after the 2024 season.

