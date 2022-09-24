"I love y’all so much! Jeeze" - Bryce Harper shows love to wife Kayla Harper and their children on Phillies family day; fans on Instagram adore it

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper expressed his love for his wife Kayla Harper and their family after she posted lovely pictures of the time they spent at the Citizens Bank Park.

In a series of photos posted by Kayla, the family, along with their kids Krew Aron and Brooklyn Elizabeth, can be seen enjoying themselves at the baseball park. In another picture, the family can be seen sporting Phillies’ jerseys.

"phillies phamily day" – Kayla Harper

In the comment section, Harper wrote:

"I love y’all so much! Jeeze. 🤟🏼🔥"

Netizens posted cute and loving comments about the family's outing on Instagram. One user wrote: “The cutest fam.” Another commented: "These are my favorite pics!”

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla’s cute romance

The couple met in high school and dated for many years before getting married in 2016.

"Year 3 of marriage has brought lots of important 3’s into our lives. 13 years to make a new city feel like home, a new digit to watch on the back of my favorite player, and our little family grew making us a family of 3. I love you, hubby" 💛 – Kayla Harper

Harper proposed to Kayla in 2014, and there were rumors in 2015 that the duo had split. However, they finally tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first son Krew in 2019.

"Opening Day 2020! Sad we couldn’t be there but happy to have baseball back ⚾️ "- Kayla Harper🙌🏼

They welcomed their second child, Brooklyn, in 2020.

"happy FIRST birthday to my little bestie. Brooklyn is probably the happiest baby you’ll ever meet. She shares her dimpled smile with anyone she meets and is always down for cuddles. She is her daddy’s twin but a momma’s girl. We love our Brookie cookie 💛" – Kayla Harper

Bryce Harper is the Phillies' right fielder and designated hitter. Before moving to the Philadelphia Phillies, Harper was a member of the Washington Nationals. He is praised for being a "five-tool player."

When Harper was chosen for the 2012 All-Star Game, he made history because he was the youngest position player. He shared the NL lead in home runs in 2015 and won the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year award in 2012. He received the 2015 NL Most Valuable Player award.

