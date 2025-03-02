"I’m always going to be never satisfied" - Aaron Judge reveals unwavering determination and Yankees unfinished business heading into the season

Aaron Judge had a phenomenal 2024 Major League Baseball season as he was named MVP of the American League. Judge was able to guide the New York Yankees to the World Series, but he admits that he is not satisfied with just getting there.

The New York Yankees lost to the LA Dodgers in five games a season ago, and getting some revenge is on their minds. Judge is currently playing in Spring Training games with the Yankees, and he has been working even harder.

YES Network caught up with Aaron Judge on Saturday following a Spring Training game, and he spoke about never being satisfied.

"I don't think so. Until I'm done playing and I give everything to this game, I'm always going to be never satisfied," Judge said.

There isn't much more that Judge needs to do to prove that he is one of the best sluggers in league history, but he is still looking for a World Series championship. The Yankees came close in 2024, and Judge spoke about how those shortcomings have fueled the team.

"Motivated. 2023 left a bad taste in everybody's mouth, especially not even making the postseason for the first time. And then going all the way to the dance and not finishing the job definitely left a worst taste," he added.

The Yankees will need Judge to lead them again in 2025, but he will be surrounded by several new teammates this season.

Aaron Judge makes heartwarming gesture to Yankees superfan

Aaron Judge is one of the most popular players in the MLB, and he is someone who always makes time for his fans. On Feb. 21, Fanatics posted a video of Judge on Instagram showing him making a phone call to a fan he met at a Make-A-Wish event.

"I actually got something I'm going to send to you," Judge told his fan, Colin. "I just signed this little baseball. It's one of the first ones that I've put 'two-time AL MVP,' so you're going to be getting one of the first two-time AL MVP balls I've ever signed."

Aaron Judge has kept in contact with Colin since meeting him a year ago and has now gifted him a valuable piece of MLB history.

