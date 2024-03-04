"I’m amazed they let me do Moneyball" - When Hollywood star Brad Pitt made a shocking admission about his baseball ignorance following iconic role

In the 2011 movie "Moneyball," Brad Pitt plays the distraught General Manager of the Oakland Athletics, Billy Beane. Despite administering the MLB's poorest club, Beane works diligently with his sidekick, Peter Brand, to deliver a squad that goes on to win 23 straight games.

Judging by Pitt's confidence and apparent fluency in baseball jargon, one might assume that Beane's portrayer was, himself, a baseball buff. However, according to Pitt himself, this was not the case.

In 2011, Pitt graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. In a subsequent interview with the outlet, Pitt admitted that he had to learn much of what he knows about baseball before the film was shot, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"“It’s shameful how little I know about baseball. Illustrated. “I’m amazed they let me do this movie.”

The movie went on to gross $110 million worldwide and was nominated for six Academy Award nominations. Brad Pitt himself was also given many distinctions on account of his performance, including the title of Best Actor from the National Society of Film Critics Awards.

Faced with the losses of big names like Jason Giambi and Jason Isringhausen, Beane recruits the bookish Peter Brand, who works as an assistant for the Cleveland Indians. By employing a complex practice of statistical analysis known as "Sabermetrics," Beane and Brand build a competitive team despite payroll constraints.

Expand Tweet

"It's been 10 years since Bennett Miller's critically acclaimed 'Moneyball' hit theaters, starring Brad Pitt, @JonahHill, and @PrattPrattPratt What's your favorite scene?" - IMDb

By using Beane and Brand's unorthodox approach, the Oakland Athletics won 23 straight games, setting an AL record in the process.

The following season, after having been vindicated by his team's performance, Beane is offered a contract as GM of the Boston Red Sox, a prospect that he declines.

Brad Pitt's role in Moneyball immortalizes the Oakland A's

Well over a decade after Brad Pitt enthralled fans with his performance as Billy Beane, the team is in worse stead than ever. After putting up the worst record in MLB last season, it appears as though no advanced statistical implementation will be able to turn things around.

For the Oakland Athletics, Beane's revolutionary impact was evidently not enough, as the team eyes imminent relocation. With fans having fought to the bitter end to keep their team in the Bay Area, Brad Pitt's performance in "Moneyball" will always harken back to the golden days.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.