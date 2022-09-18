"I’m having a better season this year than I had last year” - Two-way star Shohei Ohtani believes he has eclipsed his historic MVP-winning 2021 campaign

Shohei Ohtani is the most unique and dynamic player baseball has seen in decades. There is simply no one like him out there. As we approach the final stretch of the season, the debate for the American League MVP continues.

Aaron Judge is the current favorite, but many still believe Ohtani merits the prestigious award.

It is difficult to compare two players with such different skillsets. The fact that Judge does not pitch makes it hard to quantify who the better player is based on statistics. Shohie Ohtani is the reigning AL MVP and continues to put up big numbers from the plate and the mound. Per The Athletic, Ohtani recently commented on the tightly contested MVP race.

"One thing I could say is, overall, balance-wise, I’m having a better season this year than I had last year," said Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation makes a valid point. Although he had a phenomenal 2021, this year he has looked like a more complete player.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



He's coming for the Gold Glove too



@BallySportWest



An MVP award isn't enough for Shohei Ohtani's resume.He's coming for the Gold Glove too An MVP award isn't enough for Shohei Ohtani's resume.He's coming for the Gold Glove too 😤🎥 @BallySportWest https://t.co/P7WmSf5lMh

"An MVP award isn't enough for Shohei Ohtani's resume. He's coming for the Gold Glove too @BallySportWest" - TheAthletic MLB

New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia referred to Ohtani as the "best player to every play baseball." That's high praise from the six-time All-Star and 2007 Cy Young Award winner.

Shohei Ohtani is looking to win his second consecutive AL MVP Award after another magnificent season

Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

If we compare Shohie Ohtani's numbers from 2021 to 2022, there is improvement, especially on the pitching side:

2021, Pitching - 9 W, 2 L, 3.18 ERA, 130.1 IP, 98 Hits, 48 Runs, 15 HR, 44 BB, 156 SO, 1.09 WHIP

2022, Pitching - 13 W, 8 L, 2.43 ERA, 148.0 IP, 118 Hits, 42 Runs, 14 HR, 36 BB, 196 SO, 1.04 WHIP

2021, Hitting - 46 HRs, 100 RBIs, 26 SBs, 138 Hits, 103 Runs, .257 Avg, .372 OBP, .592 SLG, .964 OPS

2022, Hitting - 34 HRs, 89 RBIs, 11 SBs, 138 Hits, 82 Runs, .266 Avg, .356 OBP, .536 SLG, .892 OPS

Bally Sports @BallySports



Do you agree?



(via “Shohei Ohtani is the best player to ever play baseball. He’s the MVP”Do you agree?(via @MLBNetwork “Shohei Ohtani is the best player to ever play baseball. He’s the MVP”Do you agree?(via @MLBNetwork) https://t.co/nyLxfCTnDs

"'Shohei Ohtani is the best player to ever play baseball. He’s the MVP' Do you agree? (via @MLBNetwork)" - Bally Sports

It's evident that Ohtani's numbers on the defensive side have improved significantly. On the offensive side, it's always harder when pitchers know how to approach hitters. There has been an adjustment from the opposition but his home run and OPS record is still exemplary.

Ohtani has another 17 games this year to add to his impressive season. Although the Angels are suffering with a 63-82 record, he has been a spark for the club. Whether he remains in Los Angeles is yet to be determined. If Shohei Ohtani continues to improve at this pace, the sky is the limit for the young Japanese superstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far