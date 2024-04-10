"I’m blessed to be here and call Kansas City my home" - Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. opens up on his long term commitment to franchise

Bobby Witt Jr. signed a massive extension with the Kansas City Royals over the offseason. It ties him to the team for up to 14 seasons. They did so after just two seasons at the pro level, and there's a very real chance that Witt doesn't move elsewhere.

According to the player himself, that would be just fine. Kansas City is often not seen as a sports destination, especially in baseball. Since winning it all in 2015, they've been a poor team pretty much every year, but Witt aims to change that.

He said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"It feels like home. I was seeing the offseason moves we made and just how close we are.

"We’re in these games and we have special talent here and I think definitely we’re going to prove a lot of people right this year. If you look at this team, the veterans we have and the young core group we have now that’s establishing itself, it’s great."

He continued, praising the structure. of the contract he signed:

"I’m blessed to be here and call Kansas City my home. This is who I came up with, this is who I want to win with."

Witt would like to stay there, build the team he's on and keep getting better. He said every year they've improved, and he expects that to continue. Speaking of that structure, he has an opt-out at the end but also three options. He could effectively be a Royal for life.

He believes that would be incredible. He cited Salvador Perez and Patrick Mahomes as presumptive lifers for Kansas City sports and is excited to be alongside them in the location's history.

Bobby Witt Jr. off to red hot start

Bobby Witt Jr. is playing well right now

So far, Bobby Witt Jr. is proving the Royals right in signing him to that massive extension. He hasn't been to an All-Star game, but he might be on his way this season, having recorded a 0.9 fWAR. That's second in the AL, behind New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.

He's hitting .333 with an impressive 197 wRC+. The infielder is hitting the ball as well as anyone, and the Royals look brilliant for tying him down so early.

