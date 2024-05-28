"I’m not here to bury anyone, but it wasn’t very good,” - When Kyle Schwarber shared thoughts on iconic Angel Hernandez blown strike call

With Angel Hernandez announcing his retirement, many around the league likely could not be more excited, including Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. He got into it with the famous umpire during the 2022 season.

During an Apr. 24 matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Phillies found themselves down one run in the ninth with one out. Schwarber stepped up to the plate to try and keep his team alive but struck out looking.

Hernandez rung up Schwaber on a pitch that appeared to be outside, and the slugger came unglued. He was extremely animated towards Hernandez, explaining that he completely missed the call.

After the loss to the Brewers, Schwarber spoke to the media. While he calmed down a bit, he was still upset that the bat was taken out of his hands.

"I'm not here to bury anyone, but it wasn't very good. I don't know how to really say it. It just wasn't very good," - said Schwarber.

He didn't want to bash Hernandez directly, but he had to let the world know how he was feeling. According to MLB.com, six batters struck out looking, and none of those pitches were deemed a strike by Statcast.

Despite the horrid Angel Hernandez call, Kyle Schwarber still wants human umpires behind the plate

Even while losing a game after getting rung up by Angel Hernandez on a pitch outside, Kyle Schwarber still wants to see human umpires in the game. He told The Athletic that he doesn't want to see the electronic strike zone come to the game.

"I don't want the electronic strike zone. I like the element of sometimes pitches don't get called. Guys don't receive it well or whatever it is. It's an enjoyable part of the game," - said Schwarber.

Schwarber enjoys the inconsistencies of a catcher not receiving a pitch correctly, and not getting rewarded for it. With an electronic strike zone, you take the human element out of the game, but the human element can win or lose games for teams.

"But when you have things that are getting called off the plate with really good pitching on their side, it can be harder to score" - said Schwarber.

The calls for an electronic strike zone will likely die down with Hernandez retiring. He was one of the biggest reasons fans, players, and front offices were calling for it.

