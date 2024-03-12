"I'm not a complete pitcher yet" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto projects growth with Dodgers after being named one of the starters for Seoul Series

In a recent press conference, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the newest star pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, spoke about his excitement about making his Major League Baseball debut during the upcoming Seoul Series in South Korea. When asked about his part and how he felt leading up to this pivotal time in his career, Yamamoto, named the starter for Game 2 answered:

"I’m not a complete pitcher yet, but I’m very happy to start my career in the big leagues."

When asked about becoming a vital member of the group, Yamamoto simply responded that he wants to contribute and perform his responsibilities. Despite admitting that he is not a complete pitcher yet, he expressed his excitement about beginning his career in the major leagues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Yamamoto also expressed his joy at the opportunity to pitch in the MLB. This emotion is consistent with the expectations of millions of MLB fans anxious to see the Japanese pitcher succeed at the top of his game.

The press conference also touched on Yamamoto’s understanding of being selected the Game 2 starter, with the pitcher stating that he was aware of it owing to the team’s rotation plan. When asked if he plans to bring family or friends from Japan to South Korea, Yamamoto confirmed with a smile that he will have loved ones present to witness this important event.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off their season in Seoul for the 2024 Opening Series.

The Seoul Series will be the first MLB game ever played in South Korea. The Dodgers will face off against the San Diego Padres, with veteran pitcher Yu Darvish expected to start for the Padres on Opening Day.

Baseball fans all over the world are lookign forward to Yamamoto’s start in Major League Baseball and the historical importance of the Seoul Series. As the 25-year-oldpitcher steps up to the mound in Seoul, there is a sense of hope and anticipation for his impact in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching staff and Major League Baseball as a whole.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.