“I’m very confident that he can be a frontline starter” - Dave Roberts dazzled by Yoshinobu Yamamoto's electric BP session

With just a few days remaining for spring training, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has already taken the mound for the Dodgers in his practice sessions. The Dodgers acquired the pitcher this winter with a blockbuster deal (12 years, $325 million).

The talented pitcher left an impression on manager Dave Roberts in his electric BP session. According to Roberts, he is expected to be one of the top pitchers on the team's starting rotation.

The Dodgers squad was in awe as he threw his fastballs and breaking pitches in their training session. Roberts is happy and confident with Yamamoto.

"I’m very confident that he can be a frontline starter,” Roberts said in an interview with the LA Times.

The signing of Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani has created hype within the Dodgers camp, who are determined to make it to the World Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto receives all the support from his teammates

The 25-year-old pitcher was supported by his teammates at the training session. Mookie Betts and Will Smith applauded their starter, while Freddie Freeman stated that he was impressed and glad that he had the Dodgers across his chest.

Roberts has given Yoshinobu Yamamoto the nod to fill the starting spot. He will pitch alongside veterans and talented pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Tyler Glasnow, James Paxton and Bobby Miller.

Yamamoto previously played for the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball. He won the Pacific League's Most Valuable Player Award in 2022. In 2021, he came off one of his best seasons with an 18–5 record and 206 strikeouts. He recorded a 1.39 ERA in 193-plus innings.

The Japanese pitcher is all set to create waves in Major League Baseball and is sure to play a crucial role for the Dodgers.

