"I'm confident he'll figure it out" - Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer backs Kyle Hendricks amid disastrous start to season

The 2024 season could not have gotten off to a worse start for Kyle Hendricks. The veteran starting pitcher of the Chicago Cubs has struggled mightily so far this year, giving up 5 or more runs in each of his starts. At 34 years old, many are questioning whether or not Father Time has simply caught up to the 11-year pro.

"Last night, Kyle Hendricks allowed his 24th earned run of the year, just four games into the season. In 2016, he didn't reach 24ER until June 13, twelve starts into the season." - @Michael_Cerami

So far this season, the Chicago Cubs starter has posted a 0-2 record with a dismal 12.71 ERA, 2.235 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts. The 24 runs he has given up, as well as the 7 home runs, both lead the entire MLB in both categories. This has led many to question what the future will hold for Kyle Hendricks.

In a recent interview with Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer acknowledged the struggles of his veteran starter but remains optimistic that he can turn things around. "I'm confident he'll figure it out," Hoyer said during the interview.

"Jed Hoyer spoke on Kyle Hendricks and his 12.71 ERA: “There is a level of concern but I’m also confident he’ll figure it out.” Story coming soon at" - @JesseRogersESPN

"His location and execution have been poor. He's paid for it," he continued, saying that his velocity has been normal, it is other issues. It remains to be seen how long he will remain in the Chicago Cubs rotation or if the team will opt to move him to the bullpen.

The Chicago Cubs have a few options if they decide to move on from Kyle Hendricks

Although both Jed Hoyer and manager Craig Counsell have expressed their concerns but optimism over Hendricks, he will need to perform sooner rather than later if he wants to stay in the rotation. If the club does indeed opt to change Hendricks' role with the team, they do have a few options.

On Friday, veteran pitcher Jameson Taillon returned to the club's rotation against the Miami Marlins. Following closely behind Taillon is Justin Steele, who is continuing to progress to a return to the rotation after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Chicago Cubs could also look to 24-year-old Ben Brown as a potential replacement in the pitching rotation. Brown has struggled a bit so far this year, however, his 4.41 ERA with 15 strikeouts is much more desirable than that of Hendricks.

