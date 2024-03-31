Justin Steele Injury Update: Cubs ace set to miss entire April following hamstring strain

Chicago Cubs All-Star pitcher Justin Steele has been placed on the 15-day injured list. Steele was a part of the Cubs' opening day roster when they faced the Texas Rangers. According to reports, Steele faced a hamstring injury while fielding and left the game. An MRI has revealed that the 28-year-old ace has suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

As per team manager Craig Counsell, the pitcher is set to be out for at least a month and is expected to miss the entirety of April. He told reporters:

"Justin's much better today. Played catch today, which is a great sign. He's going to miss the month of April. Which, frankly as we saw him walking off the field, it's probably better than at least I anticipated."

Last season, Steele was in top form. He was 16-5 with an ERA of 3.06 and 176 strikeouts in 30 starts. The Cubs will be hoping their All-Star pitcher will be back as soon as possible and can replicate his 2023 performances.

Justin Steele gives amusing health update after exiting Friday's game with hamstring injury

Justin Steele has provided an amusing injury update after he exited Friday's match against the Texas Rangers with a hamstring injury. He took to X to report:

"I’m okay.. my bracket is not."

Justin Steele's injury added to what was a disappointing night for Chicago, as they fell to a narrow 4-3 defeat against the Texas Rangers. That was exacerbated on Saturday when the Rangers showed no mercy in an 11-2 thrashing.

The Cubs have brought in Ben Brown again from their Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs, as a replacement for Steele until he can return. Losing Steele for a month is a bitter blow for the franchise, who are hoping to secure a playoff birth in 2024.

With Chicago set to face the Rangers again on Sunday, fans will be hoping the team can bounce back and salvage something from what has been a tough few days for the franchise.

