"I'm not crying, you are" - Yu Darvish's wife Seiko pens emotional message to US Olympic medalist

Yu Darvish’s wife, Seiko, wrote a heartfelt note for Randi Miller on Wednesday. Miller is an Olympic bronze medalist and has been the Texas Longhorns' women's wrestling coach since 2020.
Seiko shared several posts expressing her gratitude to Miller for helping his son. The first Instagram story featured Miller in a red wrestling outfit.
“Thank you so much for taking the time to help my son with his school project.Your story as both a U.S. Army soldier and an Olympic wrestler is truly inspiring," Seiko wrote.
In another story, Miller sat in a boxing ring with the text, “Randi Miller on the mat.” Seiko’s son needed to interview a military figure for his school project, and she reconnected with Miller, her former student.
“She replied so kindly and immediately. 😢❤️Even though we haven’t seen each other for years 😢❤️Thank you so much 😭❣️,” Seiko wrote (translated from Japanese).
Seiko also posted a throwback image, where she and Miller wore the same outfit. Miller shared it on her Instagram story.
“When everyone gets the same gear, miss you Seiko Darvish, my first female coach,” Miller wrote on Wednesday.
Seiko added an emotional caption.
“I am not crying, you’re crying,” Seiko wrote.
After years of coaching Miller, Seiko, a former world champion wrestler, posted a heartwarming moment with her former student.
Yu Darvish’s wife, Seiko, shared an unexpected encounter with a bear
Yu Darvish’s wife, Seiko, shared a clip on her Instagram story on Wednesday. It featured a mountain landscape with tall pine trees and a group of black cattle, and she wrote a caption in Japanese.
“A bear appeared right next to my lodge last night, so I’m heading down the mountain 😂,” Seiko wrote (translated to English).
Meanwhile, Yu missed half of the season due to elbow inflammation, which recurred during spring training. He posted a 5.38 ERA across 15 starts.