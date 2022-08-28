“I’m not crying, you’re crying” “I wish Tom Seaver could've been here for this ” - New York Mets fans celebrate club legends during emotional Old Timer’s Day celebrations 

A nostalgic crowd came together for an emotional afternoon at Citi Field as the New York Mets celebrated Old Timers’ Day on Saturday.

Several Mets legends were in attendance, including the likes of Bartolo Colón, Dwight Gooden, Mookie Wilson, Jose Reyes, Mike Piazza and many more.

The legends participated in a traditional Old Timers’ Game and were divided into two teams - The Amazins and the Miracles. The two lineups were as follows:

The Amazins

Edgardo Alfonzo - 3B Tim Tuefel - 2B Cliff Floyd - RF Mike Piazza - C Todd Zeile - 1B Todd Pratt - DH Kevin Elster - SS Benny Agbayani - LF Jay Payton - CF

SP: Dwight Gooden

The Miracles

José Reyes - SS Mookie Wilson - CF Daniel Murphy - 2B Howard Johnson - 1B Lee Mazzilli - DH Robin Ventura - 3B Steve Henderson - RF Endy Chávez - LF Josh Thole - C

SP: Bartolo Colón

In the end, it was the Miracles who cruised to a 8-1 victory.

During the game, we got a glimpse of a few good oldies who still got it. Consider Mookie Wilson as an example.

Legendary pitcher Tom Seaver passed away two years back at the age of 75. His absence at Old Timers’ Day was sorely felt by Mets fans.

The celebrations were followed by the Mets’ “present timers” taking on the Colorado Rockies. At the time of writing, Buck Showalter’s side is winning 2-0 after six innings.

New York Mets retire Willie Mays’ No. 24

The New York Mets announced during the Old Timers' Day festivities that they were retiring Hall of Famer Willie Mays’ No. 24.

The legendary outfielder spent only his final two seasons with the Mets. Late owner Joan Payson promised Mays that his number would be retired after he ended his playing career.

Mays retired in 1973. Sadly, Payson passed away two years later. As a result, the pact remained unfulfilled. The Mets have finally decided to honor it almost five decades later.

Mays became the seventh player to have his number retired by the Mets, and the third in the last two years. He joins an illustrious list, comprising Gil Hodges, Casey Stengel, Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza, Jerry Koosman and Keith Hernandez.

