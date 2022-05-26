"I'm definitely gonna go with Trouty, Shohei, Aaron Judge, and Jared Walsh" - Los Angeles Angels 3B picks Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for his dream home run derby team

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Taylor Ward counts himself incredibly lucky to be on the same roster as Major League Baseball legends Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Ward. Ward, who grew up in Indio, California and went to school at Fresno State, was selected in the first round by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2015 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, and it appears he has finally tapped the potential that made him a top pick that year. This season, Ward owns a slugging percentage of .713 which has helped him generate over two wins above replacement this season (more than what he has accumulated in parts of his previous four seasons with the club. The corner infielder seems well on his way to his first ever All-Star game selection, and with 17 extra base hits in 30 games, Ward may earn an invite to the Home Run Derby.

When asked who he would have on his Home Run Derby roster, Ward immediately brought up teammates and former Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

During his interview on the SeeHendo show, Ward was asked who he would have on his Home Run Derby roster if he had the honor of being selected as the American League team captain. It's no surprise that he gravitated toward his fellow teammates.

"I'm definitely gonna go with Trouty, Shohei, Aaron Judge, and Jared Walsh"- Taylor Ward

While it's no surprise that Ward would pick his fellow Los Angeles teammates Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Jared Walsh to join him in Dodgers Stadium for 2022 MLB All-Star weekend, the choices are certainly worthy of consideration. In his first season back, three-time American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout has absolutely mashed the baseball as he has 12 homers to go along with the best slugging percentage of his career at .693. The reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and teammate Jared Walsh might be a harder sell as both are slugging just under .500 this season with nine home runs each, though Ohtani's clout as the reigning MVP and home run champion may be enough to make the squad. The final member of the team is a no-doubter, as Aaron Judge has been having a Ruthian season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks AARON JUDGE GAME TYING HOMER! AARON JUDGE GAME TYING HOMER! https://t.co/hNnc0Vmu1h Aaron Judge has 17 home runs this season. No one else in MLB has more than 12. Judge is on pace to hit 66 home runs twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st… Aaron Judge has 17 home runs this season. No one else in MLB has more than 12. Judge is on pace to hit 66 home runs twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st…

The New York Yankees superstar is in the midst of one of the greatest offensive seasons of all-time. He is currently on pace to convincingly pass Yankees legend Roger Maris's 61 home runs and is likely to captain the roster himself this season.

