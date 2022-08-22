"I’m so disappointed I couldn’t be there in person" - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter misses teammate Paul O'Neill's jersey retirement, fans critical

New York Yankees legend Paul O'Neill just received the honor of his jersey number going into Monument Park at Yankee Stadium. During today's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, O'Neill had his #21 jersey retired by the Yanks.

Usually during a jersey retirement, other former teammates will come in support of the ceremony. For Paul O'Neill, this would mean that players like Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Jorge Posada would be in attendance. Jeter, unfortunately, could not make it. Rather, Jeter posted on social media congratulating O'Neill.

"I’m so disappointed I couldn’t be there in person. Congratulations @PaulONeillYES on a well-deserved honor!" - Derek Jeter

Paul O'Neill and Derek Jeter spent seven seasons in the pinstripes together, from 1995-2001. They won four World Series Championships together, and were key components of the team. Since the two were teammates for so long and were on legendary New York Yankees teams, fans were angry that Jeter did not make an appearance.

DeadHead Dan @OnDemandDan @derekjeter @PaulONeillYES You could have been there if you wanted to be. Dont be looking for a pity party @derekjeter @PaulONeillYES You could have been there if you wanted to be. Dont be looking for a pity party

"You could have been there if you wanted to be. Dont be looking for a pity party" - DeadHead Dan

It is unfortunate that Derek Jeter had to miss this event for Paul O'Neill. However, we have been seeing Jeter increasingly in the public eye recently. At the end of May of this year, Jeter created accounts on both Twitter and Instagram, where he has been active on both.

Many speculated as to why Jeter suddenly established a social media prescence. One theory could be that it was in anticipation of his ESPN series 'The Captain' that aired a few weeks ago. It has been nice to see Jeter out in the public eye, as this was rare after his retirement in 2014.

Regardless, Paul O'Neill was one of the greatest New York Yankees of the 1990's, and was well deserving of his jersey retirement. Let's take a deeper look into his career as a member of the Yankees.

Paul O'Neill is one of the most underrated New York Yankees stars

Paul O'Neill spent nine seasons in a Yankees uniform

Despite spending the first half of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, O'Neill is primarily known as a Yankee. O'Neill arrived in New York prior to the 1993 season and became an instant impact player. Through 1,254 games in the pinstripes, O'Neill batted .303, slugged just shy of .500, with an .869 OPS. He also has 304 doubles and 185 home runs as a Yankee.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Paul O'Neill made sure to shoutout the Bleacher Creatures before he finished his speech, and he asked Aaron Judge "does it get any better?" Paul O'Neill made sure to shoutout the Bleacher Creatures before he finished his speech, and he asked Aaron Judge "does it get any better?" https://t.co/XeqyMRUyJU

"Paul O'Neill made sure to shoutout the Bleacher Creatures before he finished his speech, and he asked Aaron Judge "does it get any better?" - Talkin' Yanks

During his tenure in New York, Paul O'Neill was named to four All-Star games and received MVP votes in those seasons. The right fielder started in all four World Series wins the Yanks had during that time, contributing 10 postseason home runs. Paul O'Neill is a name that needs to be mentioned more when discussing the New York Yankees' all-time greats.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif