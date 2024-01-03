“I’m not a fan, at all, of my recent performances" - Lucas Giolito weighs in on 2023 struggles during Red Sox unveiling, vows to do better

Newly acquired Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito struggled during the 2023 season. He split his time between the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians, which likely did not help him.

Giolito is coming off a season where he compiled an 8-15 record with a 4.88 ERA on 184.1 innings of work. That is far from the pitcher he was in 2019 when he had Cy Young Award votes.

Giolito would be the first person to tell you that he is unhappy with his recent performances. But he is preparing to put those past performances behind him and get it started in Boston.

"I'm not a fan, at all, of my recent performances, so I'd like to do the short term (with option) and get back to what I know I can do in this league," stated Giolito.

Lucas Giolito and the Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $38.5 million contract last week. The deal includes a player option for the 2025 season.

This was the deal he was looking for. Now he has a chance to work his way back up the ranks in the league to command a big payday after the contract is over.

Lucas Giolito adds value to the Red Sox rotation

One thing that the Boston Red Sox were searching for this offseason was a starting pitcher who could eat innings. The team has had to shuffle, with Chris Sale constantly injured, to find enough arms.

Signing Lucas Giolito gives the team a pitcher they can rely on. He has only been on the injured list four times in his career, and one of those times was for COVID-19.

Giolito is ready to get the ball rolling in Boston and had an introductory presser over Zoom. Giolito had a message to the fanbase during it that would surely fire them up.

"I care deeply about the fanbase. I care deeply about trying to provide the best experience possible.. I will work my [explicitive] off to give my organziation and by extension the fanbase the best version of myself" - Giolito.

One thing is for certain, Boston has received a pitcher who will work tirelessly until he is satisfied with his craft. Watch for Giolito to get back on track and be a force to reckon with again on the mound for the Red Sox.

