Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract with the New York Mets and is starting to let the world know where he'd like to play. He is reportedly interested in playing for the Texas Rangers.

It's been rumored that the Rangers will be aggressive with their offseason plans. They were aggressive last year when they surprisingly signed both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Acquiring Jacob deGrom would give them an immediate boost.

New York Mets fans can't believe that he's interested in playing for the Rangers. They don't think the Texas Rangers are a good baseball team. They lost almost 100 games last season.

Fans were hoping that deGrom would return for another year. He only had 11 starts for the Mets this year, as he made his season debut in August. Mets fans feel cheated that he was on the IL more than he was on the mound for them.

"I'm finished wasting energy on this player. I hope he signs with them, and has many meaningless seasons," one fan said.

"Go enjoy losing," said another.

While some fans are disappointed in the star pitcher leaving the team, others see it as a good thing. Jacob deGrom leaving frees up a ton of money the Mets can use to sign other players. And with how many games he missed in New York, fans want that money used on somebody who will be on the field.

If he goes to the Rangers, he would be no threat to the Mets. Fans are fine if the pitcher wants to go to the American League and chase the money.

Jacob deGrom's rumored destinations

The 2023 free agent class is one of the most stacked free agent classes the league has ever seen. From pitching to hitting, this class has it all.

Jacob deGrom will be a top name on that list. It has already been reported that both the Mets and Rangers were in talks with the two-time Cy Young Award winner. However, those won't be the only teams after the flamethrower.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be in the mix to acquire deGrom. They're never afraid to spend money on big-time players. They had a disappointing early exit from the postseason this year. They won't leave any stone unturned while trying to make their team better.

The free agent class is sure to shake up the league for next season. It will be interesting to see it unfold.

