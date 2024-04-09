"I'm glad I have him on my side” - James Paxton discusses Shohei Ohtani’s hitting prowess amid Dodgers star's hitting streak

James Paxton had his smooth second win of the season on Monday, thanks to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ strong offensive prowess. The Dodgers prevailed 4-2 over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Dodgers newcomer James Paxton pitched for six innings striking out four batters but gave up two runs. However, Shohei Ohtani and James Outman’s homers covered for any run given.

Ohtani hit two doubles and a home run, which was his third homer of the year in five games so far. James Paxton is well aware of the two way superstar’s prowess.

Last season, during the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels game, Paxton faced his first defeat of the year on Ohtani’s homer. After Monday’s game, the 35-year-old talked about Ohtani’s outing in a SportsNet LA interview:

"It's pretty awesome to watch. If he puts the barrel to the ball, it's coming off at 105+. It's pretty amazing just how hard he swings and how hard he hits the ball. I'm glad I have him on my side."

James Outman’s homer came in the seventh inning which gave a 3-2 lead to the Dodgers. It was his first home run of the season marking his 25th career long ball.

“It felt good to see a ball land. It’s still pretty early in the season so it was a little early to freak out, but yeah, it’s a start in the right direction for sure,” Outman said (via MLB.com).

Beginning his 2024 campaign, the 26-year-old was struggling, going 4-for-32, but found some relief after hitting one over the outfield fence.

“It’s something, I have never seen” - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacts to Shohei Ohtani’s homers

During his time playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002-2004, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hit seven home runs in 302 games.

Reacting to Ohtani’s feat in achieving three homers in just 13 games, Roberts said (via AP News):

“It’s something I have never seen. When he’s controlling the strike zone and he’s getting pitches in his nitro zone, there’s just really not a better hitter.”

Shohei Ohtani had a slow beginning to the 2024 season after signing a record-breaking 10 year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

