“I’m going to buy my mom a house” - Braves MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. reflects on childhood dreams for family amid humble beginnings

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s journey to the majors has not been a bed of roses. The Atlanta Braves MVP has come a long way to reach his dreams and his success story has much to tell. Despite the ups and downs, Acuna climbed the ladder to success with support from his family and friends.

The 26-year-old slugger reflected on his childhood dreams, family, and humble beginnings. Acuna recalled the moment when he and his friends would talk about their dreams after playing baseball. It was all about buying a house for his mom or a new car for himself.

“When I'm in the big leagues, I'm going to buy my mom a house. Or, I'm gonna get a really nice car,” Ronald Acuna Jr. wrote in his story in The Players' Tribune.

Acuna did not have much when he was young, but he was certainly happy playing baseball, hopscotch, or marbles. Acuna grew up in La Sabana, a small town that he loved. The neighborhood had small houses and tiny rooms, but all the kids would dream of something big.

Acuna's mother worked hard selling raffle numbers for the lottery. Despite an uncertain future, his dream was to provide for his family. The Braves star promised his mother that she would not have to work once he made it to the majors.

“Mom, I promise you, when I am in the major leagues and have money of my own, you are not going to have to work anymore," Acuna said.

Ronald Acuna Jr. remembers emotional moment after signing with the Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. almost gave up hope after several attempts. It was at the last minute when the Atlanta Braves scout Rolando Petit gave him the good news in 2018.

After signing with the Braves, Acuna's mother was the happiest person, as she burst into tears and told him to keep working hard.

"My Mom started crying after she saw me," Acuna said.

In six seasons, Acuna Jr. holds a record of .292 batting average, 767 hits, 161 home runs, 402 RBIs and 543 runs scored.

Acuna's journey to MLB was not an easy one. The slugger is grateful to his family and all the support he has received. As successful as he is, Acuna is determined to get better and improve his performance.

