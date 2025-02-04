“I’m not going to doubt anything Alex Bregman does” – Ex-MLB slugger backs 2x All-Star and Pete Alonso amid free agency talks

Alex Bregman is an All-Star third baseman who is currently without a contract for the 2025 season and beyond. Bregman is still open to a return to the Houston Astros organization, but he has been staying strong in his demands for a long-term contract.

The status of Bregman has been a hot topic in baseball media, and former Major League Baseball player Eduardo Perez recently joined MLB Network Radio to discuss the situation.

"I'm not going to doubt anything that Alex Bregman does," Perez said.

In the short video clip shared by MLB Network Radio on X (formerly Twitter), Perez spoke about his belief in Bregman's future. The Houston Astros have reportedly offered a six-year contract, but Bregman and his team are looking for a seven-year deal.

Perez has experience playing professional baseball and noted that Bregman would do what is needed to still give his team value in a seven-year deal.

"I think he would make those adjustments to still stay very competitive throughout those seven years. I think that's why he's holding on to that 7th year, looking for it," Perez added.

Bregman was not as productive in 2024 as he has been throughout his career, but he was still a solid player. Bregman still hit 26 home runs with 75 RBIs a season ago, but his batting average dropped to .260.

Alex Bregman continues to train while waiting for a deal

Alex Bregman is too good of a player to remain a free agent until the start of the 2025 season. Although his name continues to be mentioned in trade rumors, Bregman has chosen to focus on what he can control.

Throughout the offseason, Bregman has been showing off his workouts as he tries to get back to MVP level. The most recent update came on Wednesday when Bregman was seen taking some massive hacks in the batting cage.

"Writing down names, makin’ a list," the caption said.

Some team will add the All-Star third baseman to their roster, and Alex Bregman will be ready to show that he can still play MLB at an elite level.

