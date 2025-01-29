Alex Bregman gives a sneak peek into his power-packed BP amid ex-Astros slugger's free-agency rumors

With ongoing rumors about his next destination in free agency, former Houston Astros star third baseman, Alex Bregman, gave fans a glimpse of his preparation for the 2025 season. In a recent Instagram reel shared by Nemesis Baseball on Tuesday, Bregman showed his trademark hitting prowess, crushing a pitch with precision and power, sending a clear message that he remains in top form as one of MLB's most coveted free agents.

Coming off a 2024 season where he hit 26 home runs and won a Gold Glove at third base, Bregman appears ready to continue making an impact on both sides of the game.

The caption of the IG reel read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Writing down names, makin’ a list."

Watch the video below:

Trending

Bregman's free agency has been one of the most closely watched stories this offseason. The Astros reportedly offered him a six-year, $156 million deal, but sources suggest that this offer is unlikely to close the gap between the two sides.

While Houston has not ruled out a reunion, their recent moves, such as acquiring Isaac Paredes, indicate they may be preparing for life without their longtime third baseman.

The 2024 season for Alex Bregman and the teams vying for his signature

Alex Bregman - Image via Getty

Alex Bregman played 145 games for the Houston Astros in the 2024 season with a batting average of .260, an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .453. He had 75 RBIs and he smashed 26 home runs throughout the season with three stolen bases.

At 30 years old, Bregman is seeking a deal reportedly worth up to $200 million, but negotiations with the Astros have stalled over financial differences. This leaves teams like the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays as potential landing spots.

Teams like the Detroit Tigers have emerged as serious contenders for Bregman's services. The Tigers are reportedly interested in signing him to a long-term deal to bolster their infield and add veteran leadership to their roster. Other suitors include the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback