"I'm not going to give him a response because it's about kids" - When Aaron Judge gave blunt response after coming under fire from little league coach

During the 2024 season, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees played against the Detroit Tigers at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This is a game that is played every year, allowing the MLB to connect with young players in the Little League World Series.

South Shore coach Bob Laterza took issue with Judge not speaking with his team. He ended up calling the slugger out in the media while explaining that Aaron Boone, Gerrit Cole and Jasson Dominguez all stopped to chat with his team.

It was not just a blurb either; Laterza took a direct shot at Judge. He felt let down by a player that many of his kids looked up to, via ESPN.

"How about turning around or [waving] to New York and the kids that think you're a hero? They are the ones who pay your salary."

Judge heard the comments, but he did not have much to say in response. He did not want to make something that was supposed to be about the kids into something about him. Judge said:

"I got no response for that. I'm not going to give him a response because it's all about the kids. This is what it's all about."

South Shore was eventually eliminated from the LLWS. After winning the first two games, it went 0-2 in the next two, losing the elimination game to a team from Florida.

Aaron Judge brushed off Little League coach's comments

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

Playing in New York, Aaron Judge has gotten used to the harsh criticisms. This has been something he has dealt with his entire career, and he has gotten good at brushing things off over the years.

So, when he heard the comments from the Little League coach, he was not fazed. Comments like that do not hurt him after he has gone days where he has heard nothing but boos from thousands of fans. He said:

"I don't really want to put weight into the comments. I play in front of 40,000 every single night and I get booed if I go 0-for-1, so I'm not willing to put any weight into that."

However, Aaron Judge did not hear a ton of boos that season. The Yankees slugger had an incredible season, leading all MLB hitters in home runs, runs batted in, and OPS.

It was good enough to beat out Bobby Witt Jr. for his second American League MVP. He now comes into the 2025 season as the favorite to do it again, according to FanDuel.

