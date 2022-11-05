LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was one of the many high-profile players to bash the Astros for their sign-stealing scheme back in 2017, a tactic that came to life coincidentally the same year the Astros won the World Series.

"I'm not going to let them forget the fact that they are hypocrites, they are cheaters, they've stolen from a lot of other people and the game itself," Bauer was caught telling reporters.

In an interview with Marc Carig of The Athletic in February 2020, he said that he’s hopeful that the scandal creates a “new culture’ around the MLB in the hope that players around the league are more willing to speak up about issues deep-rooted in the league.

"This is a very, very, very important time for the baseball industry. There are two paths forward. One, it gets squashed, tries to get forgotten about … 'Hey, let's get back to life how it was, and let's go forward with that.' That's one route. The other route is you establish a new norm. You change the culture and move forward.

Other players who have openly spoken up about the Astros scandal are Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Bally Sports West @BallySportWest Mike Trout comments on the Astros cheating scandal. Mike Trout comments on the Astros cheating scandal. https://t.co/5aQJDF6Wrw

"I don't agree with the punishments, you know, the players not getting anything. It was player-driven," Trout said. "Going up to the plate knowing what's coming...that would be a lot of fun."

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA You can see how visibly pissed Cody Bellinger is when talking about the Astros You can see how visibly pissed Cody Bellinger is when talking about the Astros https://t.co/QUXiNwzbxd

"Those guys were cheating for three years. I think what people don't realize is [Jose] Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in 2017. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us. But it's over," Cody Bellinger added.

Punishment for the Astros for their participation in the scandal

In Manfred's report, he said that even though it was impossible to say if the conduct changed the outcome of any games, "the perception of some that it did cause significant harm to the game."

The Astros were on the receiving end of multiple disciplinary punishments.

David Freese @DavidFreese Didn’t really expect the punishments to be this harsh. Good for MLB stepping up. Still don’t know what’s more frustrating tho, an ex teammate of the WS title team talking publicly about his team cheating or so many guys being down to use a damn trash can lol. Should take the ring Didn’t really expect the punishments to be this harsh. Good for MLB stepping up. Still don’t know what’s more frustrating tho, an ex teammate of the WS title team talking publicly about his team cheating or so many guys being down to use a damn trash can lol. Should take the ring

Jeff Luhnow, GM of the Astros, was suspended from January 2020 through the end of the World Series that year. He was not allowed to work for any team during that time, and could not be present anywhere near the club's facility. He was also fired by the Astros.

The Washington Post @washingtonpost Jeff Luhnow, fired by Astros, says he’d have ended sign stealing "had I known about it" wapo.st/3dKWipj Jeff Luhnow, fired by Astros, says he’d have ended sign stealing "had I known about it" wapo.st/3dKWipj

The Astros lost first- and second-round picks in both the 2020 and 2021 drafts. The team was also fined $5 million, which was the maximum fine eligible.

