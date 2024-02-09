"I'm not gonna blow my arm out" - Astros newcomer Josh Hader makes startling revelation that transformed his pitching outlook

Despite being one of baseball's most effective closers last season, Josh Hader spent far more time on the free agency market that virtually anybody expected. Subsequently, claims began to surface that Hader was asking for some serious cash.

After a deal with the Yankees reportedly fizzled out on account of the 5-foot-11 left hander asking for $100 million over five years, Hader eventually found a suitor. On January 22, he inked a five-year, $95 million contract with the Houston Astros.

In 2023, as a member of the San Diego Padres, Josh Hader went 2-3, posting a career-low 1.28 ERA. Additionally, Hader pitched 56 innings, which was the second-highest figure of his career to that point. Recently, some of his remarks pertaining to his longevity has caused some fans to take notice.

""When I was told to my face that [multiple innings] are not worth anything, it's about saves... that's where I was like, I'm not gonna blow my arm out if you're not gonna invest in me" - Josh Hader talks about why he's not going multiple innings anymore. #Spicy #Padres #Brewers #MLB" - Foul Territory

During a recent interview with popular baseball podcast Foul Territory, Hader appeared to throw some shade at his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers. The Maryland-native seemed to slam the Brewers for overusing him during his six seasons from the team between 2017 and 2022.

Although Hader was always considered to be a reliever, his status as a top closer did not arise until the COVID-shortened season of 2020. Hader also claimed that he began to focus more on saves, even after being traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022.

"Josh Hader gets the save and the Padres are undefeated with Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2023!" - Talking Friars

Claiming "I'm not gonna blow my arm out if you're not gonna invest in me," Hader displayed a distate for the three consecutive arbitration contract he signed with the Brewers. Under the terms of his $19 million per year deal with the Houston Astros, Hader will make more than he ever has in his career.

Josh Hader's new team may provide him the chance to focus on quality over quantity

Although both the Brewers and Padres were solid teams during Hader's respective tenures, the Houston Astros are even more dominant. With a dynamic bullpen consisting of names like Alex Pressly, Kendall Graveman, and Bryan Abreu, Hader will have the chance to prioritize pitching quality over high inning counts.

