"I’m gonna strike out your dad tomorrow" - Jacob deGrom delivers on bold promise to Freddie Freeman's son; Mets ace pitches a gem to edge out Dodgers at Citi Field

After a long spell on the sidelines, Jacob deGrom is back with a vengeance. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner dazzled fans Wednesday night versus the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. He recorded another quality start to help defeat MLB's first-place Dodgers 2-1 at Citi Field.

Aside from being one of the most feared and ruthless pitchers in the majors, it turns out deGrom has a pretty good sense of humor as well. Before the game on Tuesday, the New York Mets pitcher took some time to fraternize with the opposition. During a conversation with Dodgers first baseman Freddie Feeman and his son Charlie, deGrom had some bold words for the boy.

"I’m gonna strike out your dad tomorrow," said deGrom.

Jacob deGrom was a man of his word and struck out Freeman on just four pitches in the first inning.

Yesterday, Jacob deGrom was in the outfield catching up with Freddie Freeman and his son, Charlie. DeGrom said to Charlie, "I'm gonna strike out your dad tomorrow."



The Mets' starting pitcher went on to strike out nine total batters on the night. It was an impressive feat against what is regarded as the most potent offense in the majors. The Dodgers lead the majors in runs, RBIs, OBP, and OPS.

The quote from deGrom displays just how confident he has been since returning to the lineup. After missing a chunk of 2021 with forearm and shoulder injuries, he reinjured himself in Spring Training. Due to a stress reaction in his right scapula, he missed the start of the 2022 season. The Mets have been cautious with deGrom's return, and that strategy seems to be paying off.

It was an exceptional outing for the Mets starter. He finished the night allowing one earned run, three hits, and one walk while striking out nine. His only mistake in an otherwise dominant performance was to allow a home run to Mookie Betts.

Jacob deGrom is 4-1 on the season with a 1.98 ERA since returning from a stress reaction in his right scapula

Jacob deGrom is now 4-1 since returning to the lineup. After completing six games and 36.1 innings, he has a 1.98 ERA, 55 strikeouts, and an impressive .55 WHIP. He has worked his way back up the Mets minor league ladder and is looking like his old self at this critical stage of the season.

The return of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer has solidified the Mets. The starting rotation is considered by many analysts to be the best in the majors. Aside from the two Cy Young Award winners, Chris Basset, Taijuan Walker, and Carlos Carrasco have been exceptional this season.

7 INNINGS OF ONE-RUN BALL FOR JACOB deGROM.

The Mets have a 83-48 record and lead the NL East. They lead the Atlanta Braves by just three games entering the final stretch of the season.

It is always impressive when a pitcher predicts he is going to strikeout a batter, especially when that batter is 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman. With deGrom and Scherzer back in the lineup and an offense led by Pete Alonso, the Mets look like serious contenders. The team will hope this is the year they can finally break their 36-year World Series drought.

