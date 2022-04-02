"I'm gonna throw on that Red Sox jersey and compete" - Former MLB outfielder excited for the Home Run Derby X wants to play for Boston Red Sox

Former Boston Red Sox slugger Jonny Gomes will be participating in the Home Run Derby X, a traveling home run derby hosted by the MLB. The MLB usually has an aversion to theatrics, so seeing them put together such a unique competition will be a lot of fun. The Home Run Derby X will include Jonny Gomes and other former MLB players and will travel worldwide, going to Seoul, South Korea, London, England, and Mexico City, Mexico.

Home Run Derby X will follow the same format as the All-Star game's home run derby and is a chance for the former Boston Red Sox player to show he still has power. Jonny Gomes hit 162 home runs in his 13-year MLB career, where he was a consistent contributor.

Jonny Gomes spoke with the MLB Network about the competition, posted on Twitter.

"I'm gonna throw on that @RedSox jersey and compete. I'm not taking a 15-hour flight to finish last, I'll tell you that." Jonny Gomes is PUMPED for #HomeRunDerbyX!" - @ MLB Network

Boston Red Sox player's participation in Home Run Derby X will grow the game

Jonny Gomes is no stranger to clutch moments

Baseball has a tough time marketing their sport to a global audience, but the Home Run Derby X is a step in the right direction. Baseball doesn't have the same dominance in North America that it used to. Sending retired players like Jonny Gomes around the world to compete against each other and hit dingers is what sports should always be, fun. Getting the opportunity to wear the Boston Red Sox uniform again is surely a thrill as well.

If this tour is as successful as MLB hopes, I would expect bigger and bigger names to get involved, especially former New York Yankees players. I can easily imagine Alex Rodriguez participating in this event. He has always shown a drive to grow his personal brand, and a worldwide tour where he mashes taters would certainly do that.

An electric hype video for the Home Run Derby X was posted by the MLB on twitter.

"Bring. The. Noise. Introducing MLB Home Run Derby X. Who’s in?" - @ MLB

If Jonny Gomes, representing the Boston Red Sox, can help make the Home Run Derby X a success, it will become an annual tradition. Watching baseball players hit home runs never gets old. Now hopefully the international community can enjoy it with us.

