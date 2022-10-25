The news keeps going from bad to worse for the New York Yankees, who are facing the prospect of losing first baseman Anthony Rizzo. It has been reported that Rizzo will likely opt-out of his contract with the Yankees. This does not necessarily mean he will be leaving the Yankees, since re-signing is always a possibility. He could be doing this as a way to add money or years to his deal.

The prospect of losing Rizzo has many Yankees fans nervous. When healthy, Anthony Rizzo is a defensive stalwart at first base and a terrific offensive player. With a whopping 32 home runs this past season, Rizzo has been able to generate runs at a high level. Players like that are at a premium in the MLB.

The news was reported by Jim Bowden of CBS sports, and shared to Twitter.

MichiganGiants @MichiganYankees Jim Bowden: "Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of a $16 million player option for 2023, so first base needs to be addressed. The Yankees are expected to exercise right-hander Luis Severino’s $15 million team option." Jim Bowden: "Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of a $16 million player option for 2023, so first base needs to be addressed. The Yankees are expected to exercise right-hander Luis Severino’s $15 million team option."

After being swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, it is no surprise that attention turned to the offseason. Turnover is always high in sports, but Rizzo is a player that New York Yankees fans do not want to see leave. After two years with the team, he has become a fan favorite.

LeGM @TeamKartFTW @MichiganYankees Hopefully rizzo comes back cause his glove and bat are a needed part of the lineup @MichiganYankees Hopefully rizzo comes back cause his glove and bat are a needed part of the lineup

Mike @Magnum_Libris @MichiganYankees I need Rizzo back in pinstripes @MichiganYankees I need Rizzo back in pinstripes

New York Yankees fans are also staring down the possibility of losing superstar Aaron Judge this offseason. Rizzo and Judge have a very close relationship, and fans could see them going to a new team together. If this were to happen, the 2023 Yankees would look wildly different to their 2022 counterparts.

Jon @b00mshakalaka69 @MichiganYankees Rizzo is going wherever Judge is going @MichiganYankees Rizzo is going wherever Judge is going

Anthony Rizzo was a critical piece of the Chicago Cubs World Series championship team and hoped to do the same for the Yankees. Now that their season has ended in a disappointing sweep, he could be looking to move on. After the great season that he had, he will likely receive offers from some of the top MLB teams.

Free The Oswalds @operaza91 @MichiganYankees I would 100% opt out if I were Rizzo. I’d love him back though @MichiganYankees I would 100% opt out if I were Rizzo. I’d love him back though

TerRant Sports @TerRantSports @MichiganYankees If I were Rizzo I would opt out and get as far from this cluster as possible. @MichiganYankees If I were Rizzo I would opt out and get as far from this cluster as possible.

Swish @Airbeachwalk7 @MichiganYankees He’s opting out because doesnt want to be part of that horrendous team next year run by cashman @MichiganYankees He’s opting out because doesnt want to be part of that horrendous team next year run by cashman 😂

The New York Yankees have some crucial decisions to make on the future of their team.

Anthony Rizzo leaving the New York Yankees could be the beginning of a tumultuous offseason

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Anytime a season ends without a World Series win, changes are to be expected. If Rizzo does in fact decide to opt-out from the Yankees, they will be losing a core player. While they do spend more than any other team in the MLB, there is no guarantee that they will find a suitable replacement.

Rizzo has been a leader for the Yankees, and his absence will be felt throughout the organization.

