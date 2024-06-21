"I’m not so good yet’’ - Barry Bonds still coming to terms with godfather Willie Mays' death, visits Rickwood Field to honor MLB icon 

Baseball lost one of the game's true icons after Willie Mays' death earlier this week. The two-time MVP's impact on the game could be felt after the outpour of emotions from prominent figures across all sports following his death at 93.

As MLB mourns one of its all-time greats, San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds is still coming to terms with Mays' death. Bonds was "devastated" after the news of his godfather's death and shared an emotional post on social media on Tuesday.

Hailing from a baseball family, Barry's father Bobby played with Mays during his stint with the Giants. Barry heard great stories about Mays' iconic playing career from his father.

Bonds was among several baseball legends to visit Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday for the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals' game which paid tribute to his godfather. However, he admitted that he was not ready to discuss the Hall of Famer's death just yet (via USA Today):

“It’s still so hard,’’ Bonds said. "Normal conversations, I’m good. I’m not ready for the other ones right now. I’m trying. I really am trying, but it’s hard right now.

I can have conversations about this stuff and things like this, I’m pretty good. As long as we stay out of the other category [talking about Mays], I’m not so good yet.’’

Barry Bonds commemorates Willie Mays' legacy at Rickwood Field

Thursday's game between the Cardinals and Giants at Rickwood Field celebrated the legacy of the Negro Leagues. Willie Mays, who played for the Birmingham Black Barons in the Negro Leagues was one of the invitees for the celebration.

However, Mays turned down the invitation due to health concerns, two days before his death:

“My heart will be with all of you who are honoring the Negro League ballplayers, who should always be remembered, including all my teammates on the Black Barons,” Mays had said on Monday.

Barry Bonds took part in the celebrations during a celebrity softball game in Birmingham on Wednesday. He visited Mays’ Hall of Fame plaque and reflected on the legacy of the Negro Leagues:

“What’s happening here is good,’’ Bonds said. “With everything happening right now, it's really, really good. This is a great moment. It’s a great day for baseball, period.’’

Bonds joined fellow MLB greats like Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., David Ortiz and Derek Jeter during the pregame show on FOX ahead of the Rickwood Field game on Thursday.

The St. Louis Cardinals (37-37) won the game 6-5 against the San Francisco Giants (36-40) in the end.