“I’m in a great spot” - Dodgers’ Max Muncy positive on return from IL amid grim Kike Hernandez, Tommy Edman injury update

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 05, 2025 03:14 GMT
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Dodgers’ Max Muncy positive on return from IL amid grim Kike Hernandez, Tommy Edman injury update - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a positive move on Monday ahead of their series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals as they activated Max Muncy from the injured list.

Max Muncy was one of the Dodgers' most in-form players before his injury on July 2. Muncy sustained a bone bruise after a collision during a game against the Chicago White Sox, missing nearly five weeks of action. Despite missing over a month of action, Muncy said he felt in good shape ahead of Monday's game.

"Body-wise, I feel like I'm in a great spot; in the box, things feel good," Muncy said in a conversation with SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson.
At the time of the injury, Muncy feared the worst, thinking he would not be able to return this season. However, the third baseman recovered in time to surprise many.

While the Dodgers received a boost with Muncy's return, they suffered another setback as Tommy Edman was placed on the injured list on Monday. Edman aggravated his injured right ankle during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Meanwhile, veteran utilityman Kike Hernandez isn't close to returning after suffering a sprained left elbow last month.

"We’re not there yet, as far as worrying the season is lost,” Roberts said on Hernandez.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts updates on Tommy Edman's injury

Tommy Edman sprained his ankle during a game against the Boston Red Sox last week. He complained of pain while running the bases against the Rays, exiting the game on Sunday.

“Don’t know how long it’s going to be, but I do think that he’ll be back at some point,” Roberts said. “The main thing is when he gets back, how we can make sure that this doesn’t happen again. It’s kind of a ligament strain, tendons, whatever it is.”

While Edman could be action for a while, the Dodgers are expected to welcome fellow infielder Hyeseong Kim back into the lineup by the end of the week. Kim has seemingly recovered from his shoulder bursitis and has started swinging again.

