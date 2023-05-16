Superstar Aaron Judge is taking a lot of heat for his side-eyelooks into the New York Yankees dugout during at-bats on his two-homer night against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

When asked about it by reporters, Judge said he had some "choice words" for the Toronto Blue Jays broadcasters who called attention to the glances he cast into his dugout on several occasions during the Yankees' win on Monday.

However, he did not share what those words were, only saying:

"I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want."

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge said that he has some “choice words about” about the Blue Jays broadcasters insinuating that he was cheating. He declined to share them. “I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do.” Aaron Judge said that he has some “choice words about” about the Blue Jays broadcasters insinuating that he was cheating. He declined to share them. “I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do.”

Aaron Judge hit two home runs to power his team to a 7-4 victory. The first of those came against Blue Jays' starter Alek Manoah, the second against reliever Jay Jackson.

Toronto broadcasters Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez noticed Judge looking side looks towards the Yankees' dugout before his homer off Jackson. Martinez called the glances "really, really unusual" just before Judge smacked a 462-foot blast on a 3-2 count.

Martinez then said on Sportsnet Canada:

"He's looking at something, and then the next move is that powerful swing, and he blasts one to center field. I've not seen that before with him. I've not ever seen that."

Aaron Judge said that he was looking to see if someone in the dugout was "chirping" at the home plate umpire in the wake of manager Aaron Boone having just been ejected from the game. Judge told reporters about the prospective "chirping":

"I was kinda — a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn't like in the situation where it's a 6-0 nothing game. I know Boone got tossed. I was trying to save Boone by calling a timeout, like, 'Hey, hold up here. Let me work here.' So, I was kind of trying to see who was chirping in the dugout. Like it's 6-0, Boone got tossed, let's go to work."

Blue Jays ask MLB to look into Aaron Judge's looks

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters on Tuesday that he has asked MLB to look into whether Aaron Judge may have been cheating during his eighth inning home run.

Schneider said he asked the league to examine why New York base coaches were positioned so far out of their designated boxes along the first and third base paths. The thought is that the coaches were near enough to the first and third basemen to hear the PitchCom system and then relay the pitch information to Judge.

