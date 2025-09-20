“I’m hungry” - Juan Soto smashes career high 42nd HR in Mets vs. Nationals clash, stays locked in with “one at a time” mantra

New York Mets star Juan Soto has turned around a slow start to the season into a career year after a remarkable run of games since the All-Star break.The Mets outfielder reached a career-best 42 home runs after smashing a three-run shot against his former team, the Washington Nationals on Friday night.His milestone hit helped the Mets to a 12-6 win in the series opener, their fourth in the last five games. However, he is not getting carried away with their recent run and is taking each game at a time.&quot;In think every year I come out here, I just feel hungry,&quot; Soto said. &quot;Hungry to do more for my team, for my teammates, for the city. It's always great to perform in front of so many fans. Like I said, we got to start today, we gotta start now and today we showed up. It looked amazing today, so one at a time.&quot;Soto has been one of the best hitters in the league and the Dominican superstar has set a career best in home runs for a third consecutive season. He had 35 home runs for the San Diego Padres in 2023 followed by a 41 home run-season with the New York Yankees last year.Mets manager Carlos Mendoza hails Juan Soto's &quot;special&quot; numbersWhile Soto has already set a career-high for home runs this season, he is seven away from tying his career-high of 110 RBIs he set with the Nationals in 2019.Juan Soto became the third player in Mets history to hit 42 home runs in a season during Friday's win. He has already set the franchise record for most walks by a Met with 34 walks this season.&quot;When you talk about the numbers, that is something special,&quot; Mendoza said. &quot;For me, it’s just the person. It’s how consistent he has been the whole year.&quot;It was hard for him in the beginning, going through the ups and downs, tough stretches…Never panicked, the impact he has with the boys, that for me is what makes him who he is.&quot;With the Mets fighting for a postseason spot, Soto has been locked in over the last four weeks. He is slashing 368/.462/.829 with 10 home runs, three doubles, one triple, 24 RBI and 20 runs in his last 20 games.