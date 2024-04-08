MLB enacted a new change in the pitching clock from this year. The league decided to lower the time limit in an attempt to shorten the overall game time. However, this initiative carried a huge risk for pitchers that has upset many, including the reigning AL Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole.

He was sidelined after a single start in February due to an elbow inflammation. Although he didn't require Tommy John Surgery, reports suggested a break of at least eight weeks was needed before the Yanks' ace returned to the mound.

While focusing on his rehab, Cole expressed grave concern about the ongoing debate regarding the MLB's changing rule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I'm just frustrated it's a combative issue,” Cole said (via Associated Press).

“It's like, OK, we have divorced parents and the child's misbehaving and we can't get on the same page to get the child to behave, not that the players are misbehaving, but we have an issue here and we need to get on the same page to at least try and fix it.”

As of now, several notable pitchers like the Guardians' Shane Bieber, Braves' Spencer Strider, Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga and Marlins' Eury Perez have suffered elbow injuries, which many speculated as the results of MLB's new whim.

MLB needs to address the injury cause with urgency

In the best-case scenario, Gerrit Cole might start working out next month. However, if the altercation of clock timing is truly the root of all recent injuries, then it's an alarming notice for everyone, and Cole seeks the MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred's intervention.

“Rob cares about the players. He’s supposed to care about players, he's supposed to really deeply care about them, like that is his job,” Cole said. “I don’t know if he wrote that statement, I don't know who wrote that statement, but did anyone put a name on it? At least Tony [Clark] did."

Last month, Dr. Keith Meister, the Head Physician for the Texas Rangers, also shared his concerns with The Athletic, where he expressed that too much focus on velocity and speed is becoming a burning issue for injuries.

“These front offices, unfortunately, are living more in the moment than taking a longer, broader-term view,” Meister said. “There is a way to manage this. What if a guy doesn’t have a WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) of 0.8? What if he has a WHIP of 1.1 but he’s able to play 162?”

If the MLB doesn't address this issue soon, more injury cases will arise, along with fans' and players' frustration and that wouldn't be good for the franchises or the league.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.