“I’m just thinking about entering spring training" - Veteran slugger Joey Votto remains unconcerned by sedated free agency

As the MLB off-season progresses, Joey Votto finds himself in a completely unknown territory. The 40-year-old slugger is now a free agent for the first time in his remarkable career after playing 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

Votto appears unperturbed despite the unpredictability of the free agent market. His commitment towards rehabilitation and strength training in this off-season has made him confident of his ability to perform against right-handed pitching. In a recent phone call per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, Votto said:

“I’m just thinking about entering spring training and honing in on the first at-bat of spring training. That’s where my head is at, I’m thinking about attacking and being in a healthy, strong place to be able to be competitive physically.”

Votto’s main focus this off-season is to master his skills, stay healthy, and be prepared for the first at-bat of the spring training. After two months of rehabilitation and strength training, Votto said he has had major improvements in his health and game.

"That’s the only thing I think about on a daily basis with my continued strength training and physical therapy and the immense progress I’ve made over the last two months," Votto added.

Joey Votto not bothered by new challenges after illustrious Reds career

Joey Votto’s journey with the Cincinnati Reds has been like a presumptuous drive to work, but now he is ready to explore new opportunities and face new challenges.

Although Votto expressed that he wanted to play for a single team for his entire career, it seems unlikely he would return for the Reds after they declined his $20 million option and signed veteran Jeimer Candelario instead.

Joey Votto’s hitting prowess against right-handed pitching stands out, having a career line of .301/.418/.532. Although he falls under the limited position category, he is confident that his left-handed hitting abilities would easily land him on a team roster.

