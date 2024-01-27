"I'm a little bit disappointed" - Adolis Garcia opens up about his contract situation with the Rangers 

Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers couldn't settle for a figure ahead of the arbitration deadline earlier this month. They are now only a week away from the arbitration hearing and the two parties haven't agreed on the salary figure for the 2024 season.

In his first arbitration-eligible year, the slugger is asking for $6.9 million, while the Rangers are ready to offer him $5 million. Rangers general manager Chris Young mentioned that both parties are having good dialogue ahead of the hearing.

"We’ve had very good dialogue and continue to and expect to into the next week," Young said. I’ve been very encouraged by the back-and-forth."

Garcia, on the other hand, is waiting for the hearing to settle. He is optimistic but he mentioned that he was disappointed a little bit as well due to his contract situation with the club.

"Everybody knows the situation we’re in. Right now, we’re waiting on the hearing that’s coming," Adolis García said on Friday.

"It’s hard for me because you know how I play; everybody knows me; I just go out there every time to get the win for the team. I try to be a good teammate. I don't understand how this works. I'm a little bit disappointed. But it is what it is. I’m here to help the club and be the same guy," Garcia added.

Adolis Garcia missed the final two World Series games

Garcia, who played a major role in last year's postseason, which saw the Rangers lift their first World Series title, was acquired in December 2019 from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations.

However, he missed the last two games of the World Series after suffering an oblique strain while hitting for a flyball in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Adolis Garcia rested for a month to nurse the injury and started working out in mid-December.

Nonetheless, he already played a big part in scripting Rangers success, winning the ALCS MVP honors, which included two clutch grand slam shots against the Houston Astros.

He was lights out last postseason, hitting .323 with 20 hits, 8 homers, 22 RBIs and 11 runs scored in 15 games

